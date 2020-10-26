Kim Kardashian presume sus 40 años recién cumplidos, en el mar y con microbikini nude

Cada vez son más las famosas para las que la edad ya es simplemente un número, pues a los 40 lucen espectaculares; tal es el caso de Kim Kardashian, quien hace unos días celebró su cumpleaños.
View this post on Instagram
JUST DROPPED: @kkwbeauty's The Complete Opalescent Collection — Inspired by my birthstone, the opal is now available + 40% off Birthday Sale! The new collection includes brand new Semi Matte Liquid Lipstick in 8 shades, a 10-pan Opalescent Pressed Powder Palette, an opalescent Birthstone Gloss and two new shades of our bestselling Opalescent Lip Liner. Shop the #Opalescent Collection now + enjoy 40% off on my favorite must haves at both KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. Exclusively online at KKWBEAUTY.COM and KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
Para presumir su estupenda figura, la esposa de Kanye West publicó en su cuenta de Instagram cuatro fotografías en las que aparece en el mar, usando un microbikini color nude, con el que expuso sus espectaculares curvas. El mensaje que escribió junto a las imágenes fue “Estos son los 40”.
En cuestión de una hora las fotos de Kim alcanzaron más de dos millones de likes; ella es una de las figuras más seguidas en esa red social, y a pesar de la pandemia de COVID-19 tuvo una gran fiesta de cumpleaños, organizada por su mamá y sus hermanas.
View this post on Instagram
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
Lucy Vives promueve el voto tocando la guitarra y usando una tanga negra
Sin ropa interior, Renata Notni se deja ver en el campo en sexys imágenes
Karol G presume sus curvas al mostrarse como una sensual vaquera
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email