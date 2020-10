Becky G luce un perfecto bronceado con sexy vestido de red

View this post on Instagram

Latinas are paid 45% less than men, and that 45% less hits a whole lot harder in 2020. I’m partnering with @secretdeodorant to #RaiseItUp because Secret believes Latinas shouldn’t have to sweat equal pay. 💯 Today, on #LatinaEqualPayDay, Secret is working to raise awareness of this inequality, and is donating to workforce & leadership development programs for Latinas as part of their ongoing partnership with @YWCAUSA. Post an pic of yourself & how you Raise It Up, and tell me who you #RaiseItUp for. I’m Raising It Up for the Latinas leading at home, in the executive office, the front line workers – for you, for me, for each other! 💪🏽❤️ So show me how you #RaiseItUp and tag @secretdeodorant! #SecretDeoPartner