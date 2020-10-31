¿Aislinn Derbez tiene nueva conquista? Esto es todo lo que se sabe

View this post on Instagram

it’s my birthday. 40 years on this delicious blue-green planet. for my birthday, i’d like to give something to you. @kindred.meditation is the work of my life. i’ve spent the last 10 years perfecting it & will spend the next 10 bringing it to the world. for the next 48 hrs we’re offering the Kindrêd online membership & in person retreats at the lowest rate we ever have. if you’ve been drawn to participate but funds have prevented you, check the link in my bio. this is your chance. Kindrêd has changed the way i see myself, everyone & everything around me. it’s brought immeasurable beauty to thousands of amazing humans. i am certain it can do the same for you. the last four decades have been a mix of extraordinary love & unimaginable loss. i have been lucky to see & be seen by precious eyes whose visions – tragic, brilliant & wild – have become imprinted in my own. up to now, the theme of my life has been learning how to receive & how to let go – a form of magic my lungs have known since my first breath which has taken my mind a great deal longer to learn. i used to take everything that happened to me very personally. an exhausting way to live that leaves little energy to savor the exquisite nature of life – a gift we did not earn & can never repay. i have come to understand that beauty is a choice i make, an act of creation that has nothing to do with what happens to me & everything to do with the way i respond to it. that because there is choice in every circumstance, even the darkest, there is beauty, too. & because of this, the amount of beauty i experience in my life will be entirely up to me. like many, i was taught to see the world as a place of great duality, everything split into things i wanted, hoped for, agreed with & things i didn’t, a constant war. i rarely see the world that way any more. as i look around me now, i see endless, ever-shifting shades & varieties of beauty. not something i hope to receive. something i give. thank you for your presence & attention. thank you for the opportunity to share my journey with you. thank you the many beautiful souls who have made this the best day of my life.