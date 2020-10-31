¿Aislinn Derbez tiene nueva conquista? Esto es todo lo que se sabe

Desde el divorcio de Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann mucho se ha hablado de la vida amorosa de los actores. Primero se dijo que Mauricio había encontrado un nuevo amor y ahora se cree que la hija de Eugenio Derbez podría estar nuevamente enamorada. El nombre del misterioso galán que estaría conquistando a Aislinn es Jesh de Rox y aquí te vamos a contar la historia.
1. ¿Cómo se conocieron?
it’s my birthday. 40 years on this delicious blue-green planet. for my birthday, i’d like to give something to you. @kindred.meditation is the work of my life. i’ve spent the last 10 years perfecting it & will spend the next 10 bringing it to the world. for the next 48 hrs we’re offering the Kindrêd online membership & in person retreats at the lowest rate we ever have. if you’ve been drawn to participate but funds have prevented you, check the link in my bio. this is your chance. Kindrêd has changed the way i see myself, everyone & everything around me. it’s brought immeasurable beauty to thousands of amazing humans. i am certain it can do the same for you. the last four decades have been a mix of extraordinary love & unimaginable loss. i have been lucky to see & be seen by precious eyes whose visions – tragic, brilliant & wild – have become imprinted in my own. up to now, the theme of my life has been learning how to receive & how to let go – a form of magic my lungs have known since my first breath which has taken my mind a great deal longer to learn. i used to take everything that happened to me very personally. an exhausting way to live that leaves little energy to savor the exquisite nature of life – a gift we did not earn & can never repay. i have come to understand that beauty is a choice i make, an act of creation that has nothing to do with what happens to me & everything to do with the way i respond to it. that because there is choice in every circumstance, even the darkest, there is beauty, too. & because of this, the amount of beauty i experience in my life will be entirely up to me. like many, i was taught to see the world as a place of great duality, everything split into things i wanted, hoped for, agreed with & things i didn’t, a constant war. i rarely see the world that way any more. as i look around me now, i see endless, ever-shifting shades & varieties of beauty. not something i hope to receive. something i give. thank you for your presence & attention. thank you for the opportunity to share my journey with you. thank you the many beautiful souls who have made this the best day of my life.
Desde hace unos meses, Aislinn ha estado promoviendo su podcast La magia del caos en donde muestra el gran contacto que tiene con su parte espiritual. Este camino la habría llevado al retiro espiritual que tiene Jesh en California. Ahí se conocieron y posteriormente, en el mes de julio, ella lo invitó a su podcast.
2. Aparecen en sus redes
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way – wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
Parece que entre Aislinn y Jesh hubo una gran química de inmediato, pues en varias de las historias en Instagram de la actriz se ha podido ver cómo comparten divertidos momentos. Recientemente Aislinn lo felicitó por su cumpleaños número 40 con una imagen de Jesh tocando el piano. Además, hace 5 días Jesh publicó una imagen de Aislinn en su Instagram, junto con un extenso mensaje que comienza: “La primera mujer de la que recuerdo haberme enamorado me miró como si fuera el único”.
3. Se dejan mensajes
En una fotografía que compartió Aislinn el 10 de octubre al lado de Kailani, Jesh le dejó un bonito comentario: “Demasiada belleza”, escribió. Además en las recientes imágenes de Aislinn nunca falta el “me gusta” de Jesh.
4. También conoce a Alex Rosaldo
it took me most of my life to understand how much of hearing has to do with the listener. it’s the speaker that gets the lion’s share of our attention. but it’s a most subtle work of art, deciding what something is as its offered to you. a most powerful. the only freedom that can’t be taken.
En la cuenta de Jesh se puede ver que Alessandra Rosaldo también lo sigue, lo cual hace pensar que ya hay una buena relación entre ellos. El gran ausente es el patriarca de los Derbez, sin embargo muchos creen que es cuestión de tiempo para que se conozcan ¿Será que hay un nuevo romance en puerta o solo son amigos? El tiempo lo dirá.
