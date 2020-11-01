Las celebridades que ya votaron

Con las elecciones a la vuelta de la esquina, los famosos recuerdan la importancia de hacerlo

Las celebridades que ya votaron
Lady Gaga.
Foto: MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El próximo 3 de noviembre los ciudadanos estadounidenses tendrán que votar para las elecciones presidenciales del 2020, las cuales pasarán a la historia debido a la pandemia por coronavirus. Y como es un año lleno de incertidumbre, las celebridades han utilizado su gran influencia para recordar a todos que acudan a votar. Aquí te dejamos algunas de ellas.

1. Demi Lovato

I vote because I love my country. From my friends and family members who live here, to my neighbors and millions of people I don’t know, I love the citizens here. This year I’ve been so stressed and anxious from politics alone. This post isn’t about telling you to vote for, it’s about telling you to vote PERIOD. I want to know that whatever the outcome is, we raised our voices and spoke up for what we wanted. And if change is what you want, nothing will change unless you take action. So please, if you are old enough, please get out there and speak up. P.S. I’m so grateful to have been able to vote because it wasn’t too long ago women didn’t even have those rights.. (see what happens when we demand change? 😜☺️) 🙏🏼 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙

La cantante siempre se ha preocupado por impulsar el voto entre sus seguidores. Este año votó en persona no sin olvidarse de su mascarilla.

2. Lady Gaga

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness

La popular cantante fue a dejar su boleta de una forma que solo ella podía hacerlo. Gaga bajó con unas enormes plataformas y vistiendo solo un jersey. Recientemente compartió un video en donde animaba a sus fans a votar.

3. Luis Fonsi

I voted ✅ Por mis hijos, por mi bella isla (que no esta a la venta), por el respeto a los latinos, por más igualdad y menos odio, por tantas cosas más… VOTEN 🙏🏽#election2020

El cantante es uno de los latinos que más se mostraron activos en estas elecciones, y es que Luis Fonsi pidió a sus fans reflexionar su decisión por el bienestar de los Estados Unidos.

4. Ricky Martin

#IVoted

Desde el 14 de octubre el cantante compartió con sus seguidores que emitió su voto temprano. Él se ha lanzado contra Trump en varias ocasiones y es muy activo cuando se trata de hablar de política.

5. Pamela Silva

La periodista Pamela Silva compartió una selfie en donde pedía a sus seguidores que no se olvidaran de votar.

6. Camila Cabello

IT’S RETURN YOUR BALLOT DAY! If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP. Whether you’re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!! Check out some vote by mail tips below or head to my stories for more info! 🖊 Use the correct ink color 💧 Do not place your ballot on a wet surface — no water marks on ballots! 📆 Write the complete date (10/13/2020) 📝 Sign your ballot and make sure it matches the signature your state has on file 🙋🏻‍♀️ Double check to see if you need a witness signature

La cantante compartió consejos útiles para que sus seguidores tomaran en cuenta al momento de enviar su boleta.

7. Mariah Carey

Mariah no solo está lista para Navidad, también ya emitió su voto y solo le queda esperar al próximo 3 de noviembre para que todos sus fans lo hagan.

