Christina Aguilera resalta las curvas de su cuerpo con varios sensuales atuendos de látex

V👏🏼O👏🏼T👏🏼E👏🏼⁣ ⁣Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices. We’ve knocked down walls throughout history to be able to use our power and the time to use it is NOW! ⁣ ⁣ I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect. This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6 year old. ⁣ ⁣ But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let's create a better & more united future for us all! You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change. ⁣ ⁣ ➡️ Swipe for voting resources.