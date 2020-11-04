ÚLTIMA HORA
Christina Aguilera resalta las curvas de su cuerpo con varios sensuales atuendos de látex

A punto de cumplir 40 años, la cantante luce espectacular

Christina Aguilera.
Foto: Jesse Grant for Disney / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

En los últimos días Christina Aguilera no quiso quedarse atrás en cuanto a compartir los disfraces que usó en Halloween, por lo que en su cuenta de Instagram publicó varias fotos que encantaron a sus fans.

Vibe check 🖤✔️

En las imágenes la cantante presumió su escultural figura con dos atuendo de látex: el primero fue un enterizo de color rojo intenso con corset y capucha, que contaba con una lámpara de aceite como accesorio; el otro fue un ceñido vestido de color negro, con cola y orejas de diablo. Cada una de las publicaciones superó los cien mil likes.

🧞‍♀️

🧞‍♀️

♥️

♥️

Christina (quien está a punto de cumplir 40 años) también apareció promoviendo el voto, usando un vestido de falda muy amplia con un estratégico mensaje, en el que destacó: “Tienes el poder. Puedes hacer el cambio”.

V👏🏼O👏🏼T👏🏼E👏🏼⁣ ⁣Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices. We’ve knocked down walls throughout history to be able to use our power and the time to use it is NOW! ⁣ ⁣ I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect. This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6 year old. ⁣ ⁣ But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let's create a better & more united future for us all! You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change. ⁣ ⁣ ➡️ Swipe for voting resources.

