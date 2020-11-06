Kris Jenner: la historia detrás de la matriarca del clan Kardashian-Jenner y cómo convirtió a su familia en un éxito

Kris Jenner se ha vuelvo en la matriarca de un imperio mediático traducido a solo dos apellidos: Kardashian-Jenner.
La madre de Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kylie y Kendall, ha alcanzo la fama gracias a los escándalos a los que se han vuelto en torno a su familia y ayer llegó a la edad de 65 años.
Para muestra, su pasado. Esposa del prestigioso abogado Rob Kardashian, Kris estuvo involucrada en el meollo del caso de O.J. Simpson, pues tenía una amistad con la esposa de este, la cual fue asesinada y que señalan como presunto culpable al exjugador de futbol americano.
Thank you @WWD for the amazing cover! I am truly honored and humbled. #WWD #repost @wwd ・・・ @KrisJenner is our newest Beauty Inc cover star 🌟 From reality TV to entrepreneur par excellence, Kris Jenner has harnessed the power of social media to build a billion-dollar brand empire for her family. And she’s just getting started. It’s just days after she has announced the end of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the long-running reality TV show that propelled the Kardashian-Jenner clan to fame and unfathomable riches. But after 14 years of small-screen superstardom, Jenner, the family matriarch and long credited as the mastermind behind the fantastical success of myriad spin-off businesses, is doubling down on the power of an even smaller screen, one that has also served her family well: The phone. “When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,” said Jenner. “The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time. Tap the link in bio for the full interview. Report: @jennybefine 📸: @maddiecordoba
Esto fue el principio de un camino el cual ya iba dirigido a que sería una “directora de orquesta” de las más famosas polémicas.
Sus inicios fueron discretos. Nacida como Kristen Mary Houghton, Jenner empezó trabajando como azafata en American Airlines, lugar donde conoció a Robert Kardashian para casarse con él, en 1978.
Tras romper su matrimonio con Robert, después de una infidelidad que los llevó al divorcio en 1991, Kris sepultó la carrera como atleta de Bruce Jenner, su siguiente marido, convirtiéndolo en un orador motivacional.
There is nothing in this life that brings me greater joy than being a mother. I have been blessed with the most incredible daughters who constantly amaze me and make me so proud every single day.
La fortuna de los Jenner se empezó a disparar con infomerciales sobre equipamiento deportivo durante los 90’s, a la par, la matriarca del clan se aliviaría de sus últimas dos hijas: Kendall y Kylie.
Con la familia ya consolidada, comenzaron los “proyectos personales” para poner en marcha la fama de sus hijos. La primera fue Kim. Quien pasó de ser la estilista de Paris Hilton, terminó volviéndose más famosa que ella tras su video sexual con el rapero Ray-J, el cual decidieron comercializarlo y repartir las ganancias con los Kardashian, algo que, dicen, fue idea de Kris.
También salió de su cabeza la idea de montar uno de los reality show más importantes de los últimos años: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. El programa arrancó en 2007, gracias a las pláticas que tuvo Jenner con el productor Ryan Seacrest y el canal E!
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!! We love you all. Kris x
“Empecé a mirar nuestras carreras como piezas de un tablero de ajedrez. Fui muy calculadora. Mis decisiones de negocios y estrategias eran muy intencionadas, definidas y planeadas hasta el último grado. ¿Dónde debería estar estar este chico y cómo puede llegar allí?”, fue lo que confesó en algún momento Kris en sus memorias.
Pero la madre de Kim, Kourtney y Khloé no solo ha explotado la imagen de sus hijas, sino también de sus yernos. Eso pasó con el basquetbolista Lamar Odom, del cual se volvió mánager y ahora recibe el 10 por ciento de todas sus ganancias. Presuntamente, Kris tendría una fortuna de aproximadamente 60 millones de dólares.
Criticada por la forma en que ha llevado la imagen de todos sus hijos (el instagram de Rob Kardashian aparece como “Rob Kardashian no publica en esta cuenta. La cuenta la lleva Jenner Communications”), y lo que costó llevarlos a la fama, queda en segundo plano cuando se muestra la manera de hacer negocios de la expareja de Bruce, ahora conocida como Caitlyn Jenner.
“No importan, por el momento, los Trump. Las Kardashian son la verdadera familia estadounidense del siglo XXI”, fue lo que escribió en su momento Hadley Freeman para The Guardian, y no podía tener más razón.
