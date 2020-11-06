Kris Jenner: la historia detrás de la matriarca del clan Kardashian-Jenner y cómo convirtió a su familia en un éxito

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @WWD for the amazing cover! I am truly honored and humbled. #WWD #repost @wwd ・・・ @KrisJenner is our newest Beauty Inc cover star 🌟 ⁣⁣ From reality TV to entrepreneur par excellence, Kris Jenner has harnessed the power of social media to build a billion-dollar brand empire for her family. And she’s just getting started.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It’s just days after she has announced the end of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the long-running reality TV show that propelled the Kardashian-Jenner clan to fame and unfathomable riches.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ But after 14 years of small-screen superstardom, Jenner, the family matriarch and long credited as the mastermind behind the fantastical success of myriad spin-off businesses, is doubling down on the power of an even smaller screen, one that has also served her family well: The phone.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,” said Jenner. “The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for the full interview. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @jennybefine 📸: @maddiecordoba