Te llevamos a conocer la espectacular casa de Zoe Saldaña en Beverly Hills

View this post on Instagram

1- Zen learns the layers of the earth. 2- Marco and I keep adding lbs by baking. 3- My dad convinces my mom to give him a haircut. 4- My dad has a small crisis for asking my mom to give him a haircut. 5- Bowie and Cy have a snail as a pet for a day. #quarantine #stayathome #familia #family #famiglia #boys