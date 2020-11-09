Dwayne Johnson lloró de alivio y felicidad tras confirmarse la victoria de Joe Biden

El actor Dwayne Johnson, conocido como “The Rock” en sus años de luchador profesional, ha reconocido abiertamente que lloró de alivio y felicidad tras confirmarse, luego de varios días de intenso escrutinio, la victoria de Joe Biden en las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos, aunque por el momento Donald Trump, muy en su estilo, se niega a reconocer abiertamente su derrota.
Para el astro de Hollywood, el triunfo del candidato demócrata implica la restauración de la “decencia” en la Casa Blanca y en el papel que ha de jugar el mandatario de la todavía nación más poderosa del mundo, sin olvidar el enfoque más comprensivo y constructivo que la presidencia de Biden traerá consigo a la hora de resolver asuntos tan urgentes como el fin de la discriminación hacia las minorías raciales y las mujeres.
My vote represented my little girls. It also represented/ Humanity Decency Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. Im not made that way. I’m still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it – go to work, feed our families and pay our bills. Congratulations to President elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen 👏🏾👊🏾 Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let’s get to work. DJ 🥃🇺🇸
A través de un video compartido en su cuenta de Instagram, el intérprete ha asegurado que todavía hay mucho trabajo por hacer para sanar las heridas de una presidencia, la del magnate republicano, que ha incidido e incluso profundizado en la división de la sociedad, y que el futuro gobierno de Joe Biden representa una luz de esperanza para las féminas y, sobre todo, las más jóvenes, como sus tres hijas Simone, Jasmine y Tiana.
