Dwayne Johnson quiere resucitar “El Rey Escorpión”

🎸🔥 A lil’ flashback to the iconic honky tonk I used to hang out in when I was 15 years old. The one and only @tootsies_orchid_lounge 🎶🥃 I grew up loving traditional country, blues and hip hop – but when I was 15 living in a lil’ motel room in Nashville – just me and a buddy of mine – I thought I could be a decent country music singer to make a little money not be broke 💵 🎤 A woman heard me singing in a grocery store (true story) and told me I should go down to Broad street and try and sing in one of the honky tonks to get noticed. So that’s what I did. Keep in mind I was 15, but I actually looked 57 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ One night at a one of country bars, I bought a car from a crackhead for $40 bucks (original agreement was $75:) – and that beat up Thunderbird turned out to be stolen, of course – and about a month later we were forced out of Nashville. Wound up moving to the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Bethlehem) where I would FINALLY, get my wayward ass on the right track to become a productive young man. And though my 15yr old dream of become a country music legend, never came true… years later, my buddy – the GOAT Willie Nelson would gift me my very first guitar. Which I learned to play pretty well. Didn’t matter anyway because I proudly sing in raspy keys that don’t exist 🎼🤣🙋🏽‍♂️💁🏽‍♂️ #themusicrowkid #crackheadsandthunderbirds #15goingon50 🥃🙏🏾