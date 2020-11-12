A sus 54 años, Halle Berry luce su figura en ajustados leggings deportivos

La actriz está a punto de comenzar a trabajar en la película "Moonfall"

Halle Berry.
Foto: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Desde que Halle Berry actuó en la película de acción “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” su carrera tomó un nuevo giro, ganando fans e impresionando en el mundo entero por lo bien que luce a sus 54 años. Para ella, el ejercicio es algo básico para mantener su figura.

This #FitnessFriday speaks to not only our strength but our resilience, and our journey to heal. For #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth, @respin and I are sharing the voices, the resources and the warriors of domestic violence. Check stories now for articles created by the @respin community around #DomesticViolence, and the healing journey that follows. ⁣ -⁣ ⁣ ⁣ “You’re not a victim for sharing your story, you’re a survivor for setting the world on fire with your truth. You never know who needs your light, your warmth, and raging courage.” – @alex_elle⁣ ⁣ Love doesn’t hurt, and love doesn’t leave bruises. These are two truths that we believe should be regarded as human rights. Yet, that isn’t the reality. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced physical violence in a romantic relationship. In grappling with these statistics, it becomes clear that many of us know someone who has experienced domestic violence or are experiencing domestic violence themselves.⁣ ⁣ If you or someone you love are experiencing violence in the home, please consider calling the @jenessecenter, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence. They have a hotline available 24/7 at 1-800-479-7328. You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE.⁣ ⁣ For more resources head to re-spin.com – #LinkInBio (📷 @lindseychilds )

En su más reciente publicación en Instagram (que ya lleva más de 230 mil likes), la actriz aparece usando un ajustado atuendo deportivo de leggings y top en color negro, con lo que presumió su escultural cuerpo. Halle complementó la foto con un mensaje promoviendo un evento virtual que se llevará a cabo el 14 de noviembre, con motivo del Día Mundial de la Diabetes.

En los próximos días Halle Berry comenzará a trabajar en la película de acción y desastres “Moonfall”, que será dirigida por Roland Emmerich y en la que compartirá créditos con Patrick Wilson.

