A sus 54 años, Halle Berry luce su figura en ajustados leggings deportivos

Desde que Halle Berry actuó en la película de acción “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” su carrera tomó un nuevo giro, ganando fans e impresionando en el mundo entero por lo bien que luce a sus 54 años. Para ella, el ejercicio es algo básico para mantener su figura.
This #FitnessFriday speaks to not only our strength but our resilience, and our journey to heal. For #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth, @respin and I are sharing the voices, the resources and the warriors of domestic violence. Check stories now for articles created by the @respin community around #DomesticViolence, and the healing journey that follows. - “You’re not a victim for sharing your story, you’re a survivor for setting the world on fire with your truth. You never know who needs your light, your warmth, and raging courage.” – @alex_elle Love doesn’t hurt, and love doesn’t leave bruises. These are two truths that we believe should be regarded as human rights. Yet, that isn’t the reality. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced physical violence in a romantic relationship. In grappling with these statistics, it becomes clear that many of us know someone who has experienced domestic violence or are experiencing domestic violence themselves. If you or someone you love are experiencing violence in the home, please consider calling the @jenessecenter, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence. They have a hotline available 24/7 at 1-800-479-7328. You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE. For more resources head to re-spin.com – #LinkInBio (📷 @lindseychilds )
Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Today’s workout is up in ARMS. @peterleethomas and I will show you 3 quick exercises to wake up those biceps, triceps and shoulders using @respin’s very own #WristWeights. Check stories now for killer moves that you can tag on to just about any workout and give those arms a little wake up call! Happy Friday ❤️️️
En su más reciente publicación en Instagram (que ya lleva más de 230 mil likes), la actriz aparece usando un ajustado atuendo deportivo de leggings y top en color negro, con lo que presumió su escultural cuerpo. Halle complementó la foto con un mensaje promoviendo un evento virtual que se llevará a cabo el 14 de noviembre, con motivo del Día Mundial de la Diabetes.
This event has been a long time coming, and I’m so thrilled to finally share it with you. On Nov 14th, #WorldDiabetesDay, I am partnering with @respin and the @sonianabetafoundation for our first ever #WellnessWarriorthon, a virtual event with workouts, panels, and cooking segments all centered around living with diabetes today. Being diabetic myself, this cause is immensely personal to me, as your support will benefit children with type 1 diabetes in Africa and raise awareness for diabetes globally. Click the link in bio to buy your ticket! All proceeds benefit #SNF.
En los próximos días Halle Berry comenzará a trabajar en la película de acción y desastres “Moonfall”, que será dirigida por Roland Emmerich y en la que compartirá créditos con Patrick Wilson.
You have a voice. This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay is your opportunity to create the community you want for yourself and those you love. If you have not already registered, please do so today! @respin has teamed up with @iamavoter on a limited edition pair of leggings – a portion of proceeds will go directly to #IAmAVoter, a non-partisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. #LINKINBIO
