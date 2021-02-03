Estos son los nominados al Golden Globe 2021

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

El día de hoy fueron anunciados los nominados al premio Golden Globe 2021, que se otorga a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Será el 28 de febrero cuando se lleve a cabo la 78a. entrega de los reconocimientos; a continuación, la lista completa de los actores, series y películas que compiten este año:

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Mejor Actor en Serie de Televisión – Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Televisión – Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Sarah Paulsen – “Ratched”

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Mejor Serie de Televisión (Drama)

The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Mejor Serie de Televisión Limitada o Película para Televisión

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie, Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

John Boyega – “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Southerland – “The Undoing”

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

CINE

Mejor Película (Musical o de Comedia)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Mejor Película (Drama)

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor Película Extranjera

“Another Round” (Dinamarca)

“La Llorona” (Guatemala/Francia)

“The Life Ahead” (Italia)

“Minari” (Estados Unidos)

“Two of Us” (Francia/Estados Unidos)

Mejor Guión

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Mejor Canción Original

“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messia”

“Here My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“IO SI (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”

“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Helana Zengel – “News of the World”

Mejor Actor – Musical o de Comedia

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Mejor Película de Animación

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Mejor Actor – Drama

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Mejor Actriz – Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actriz – Musical o de Comedia

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Mejor Actor – Musical o de Comedia

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Mejor Director

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Mejor Música Original

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

