Estos son los nominados al Oscar 2021

El día de hoy se dieron a conocerse los nominados al premio Oscar 2021, otorgado por la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas. La 93a entrega de los premios a lo mejor del cine en Hollywood se llevará a cabo el 25 de abril; a continuación, la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor Película:

“The father”

“Judas and the black messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising young woman”

“Sound of metal”

“The trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor Director:

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising young woman”)

Mejor Actor:

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s black bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Mejor Actriz:

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s black bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising young woman”)

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the black messiah”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The trial of the Chicago 7”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the black messiah”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

Maria Bakalova (“Borat subsequent moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbily elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Yuh-Jung Young (“Minari”)

Mejor Guión Original:

“Judas and the black messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising young woman”

“Sound of metal”

“The trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor Guión Adaptado:

“Borat subsequent moviefilm”

“The father”

“Nomadland”

“One night in Miami”

“The white tiger”

Mejor Película de Animación:

“Onward”

“Over the moon”

“A Shaun the sheep movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Mejor Película Internacional:

“Another round”

“Better days”

“Collective”

“The man who sold his skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Mejor Fotografía:

“Judas and the black messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the world”

“Nomadland”

“The trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinados:

“Emma”

“Hillbily elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s black bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Mejor Vestuario:

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s black bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Mejor Edición:

“The father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising young woman”

“Sound of metal”

“The trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor Diseño de Producción:

“The father”

“Ma Rainey’s black bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the world”

“Tenet”

Mejor Cortometraje:

“Feeling through”

“The letter room”

“The present”

“Two distant strangers”

“White eye”

Mejor Cortometraje Animado:

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If anything happens I love you”

“Opera”

“Yes-people”

Mejor Documental:

“Collective”

“Crip camp”

“The mole agent”

“My octopus teacher”

“Time”

Mejor Sonido:

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the world”

“Soul”

“Sound of metal”

Mejor Efectos Visuales:

“Love and monsters”

“The midnight sky”

“Mulan”

“Tenet”

“The one and only Ivan”

Mejor Canción Original:

Fight for you (“Judas and the black messiah”)

Hear my voice (“The trial of the Chicago 7”)

Husavik (“Eurovision song contest”)

Seen (“The life ahead”)

Speak now (“One night in Miami”)

Mejor Música Original:

“Da 5 bloods”

“Soul”

“Mank”

“News of the world”

“Minari”

Mejor Cortometraje Documental:

“Colette”

“A concerto is a conversation”

“Do not split”

“Hunger ward”

“A love song for Latasha”

