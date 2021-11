El misterio de la mujer que desapareció a bordo de un crucero hace 24 años, al parecer víctima del tráfico sexual

#OTD 23 years ago, Amy Lynn Bradley disappeared while on a family cruise vacation to the Caribbean. The #FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information. Report tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu. Learn more at https://t.co/Q5TwAuKSHo. pic.twitter.com/An01vRihxk