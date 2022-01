Mujer arrestada por prostitución presuntamente mató a un hombre encontrado “sin pantalones” en zona caliente de Houston

WANTED: Photos of Ayriana Hamler, 25, now charged with murder in this January 8th fatal shooting of a man.



If you know Halmer's whereabouts, please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU.



More info at https://t.co/EgrUdBADm1#hounews https://t.co/byHCb0GQ1T pic.twitter.com/04GqLrj04n