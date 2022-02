Otro caso más: Mendy se enfrenta a un noveno cargo por delito sexual

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: With a new offence having been alleged, Benjamin Mendy is now facing the following charges:



• Rape (x7)

• Sexual Assault

• Attempted rape



Against six alleged victims. Trial date set for July 25th.



