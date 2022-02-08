Premios Oscar 2022: todos los nominados en las 23 categorías

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Esta mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a la entrega número 94 del premio Oscar, que otorga la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas.

Entre los actores que competirán por la codiciada estatuilla destacan Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem y Andrew Garfield, mientras que cintas como “Dune” y “West Side Story” nominan en la categoría de Mejor Película.

Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar a los afortunados que competirán por los premios; la ceremonia de entrega del Oscar se llevará a cabo el 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Mejor Sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Música Original

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Mejor Guión Adaptado

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Mejor Guión Original

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor Cortometraje

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor Edición

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinados

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Mejor Película de Animación

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor Canción Original

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Mejor Fotografía

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Mejor Película Internacional

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Mejor Película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

