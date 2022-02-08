Premios Oscar 2022: todos los nominados en las 23 categorías

Esta mañana se dieron a conocer los nominados a la entrega número 94 del premio Oscar, que otorga la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas.
Entre los actores que competirán por la codiciada estatuilla destacan Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem y Andrew Garfield, mientras que cintas como “Dune” y “West Side Story” nominan en la categoría de Mejor Película.
Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar a los afortunados que competirán por los premios; la ceremonia de entrega del Oscar se llevará a cabo el 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Dune (Jacqueline West)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Mejor Sonido
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Música Original
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Mejor Guión Adaptado
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Mejor Guión Original
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor Cortometraje
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor Edición
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinados
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Mejor Película de Animación
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor Canción Original
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Mejor Fotografía
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Mejor Película Internacional
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor Actriz
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor Actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor Director
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Mejor Película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
