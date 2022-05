Hispano es buscado por la policía de Virginia por manosear de forma sexual a menores de edad

*NEW PHOTOS RELEASED: Updated photos of the suspect #PWCPD detectives are seeking to identify in connection to the #sexualbattery that occurred on May 10 on Graham Park Rd in #Triangle. Suspect described as Hispanic male, 20-30yoa, approx. 5'6", w/ brown eyes, & beard. More info; https://t.co/W9wi1J9gNZ pic.twitter.com/r2CAFjkowt