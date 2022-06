Joven de Utah abusa sexualmente de dos niñas a cambio de productos para vapear

This male attempted to lure two children to his vehicle. The vehicle is a silver Volkswagen Tiguan driven by a white male. The two events happened on 06-06-2022 and 06-09-2022. They were both in the area of 11000 to 11400 east of 700 East. Any info call Sandy PD 801-799-3000 pic.twitter.com/xBKwiBuG63