Terapeuta fue secuestrada y abusada sexualmente durante 15 horas por un paciente de Florida

This is the guy @PBCountySheriff says held a woman hostage at knifepoint in Boca Raton over the weekend.



His name is Tzvi Allswang. Deputies say they shot him in the head to save the victim.



Allswang is now out of the hospital and in jail.



More on @WPBF25News at 11.