“Leyes mordaza” que restringen la educación sobre raza y sexualidad casi se han triplicado en 2022

NEW: State legislative proposals to restrict the freedom to learn and teach ⬆️ 250% in 2022, reports PEN America. Educational gag orders now law in 19 states home to 122M Americans, underscoring fast escalating threats to #StudentsRights.



More at #EdScare