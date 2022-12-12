Estos son los nominados al premio Golden Globe 2023

El día de hoy fueron anunciados los nominados al premio Golden Globe, que otorga la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. La entrega por el preciado galardón que reconoce a lo mejor del año en cine y televisión se llevará a cabo el 10 de enero de 2023. A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática, Musical o De Comedia
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor Serie de Televisión Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película Hecha Para Televisión
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor Película de Animación
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor Música Original de Película
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor Guión de Película
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor Actor en una Película – Musical o de Comedia
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor Director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Película
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor Canción Original
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión- Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor Actor de reparto en una Película
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor Actriz en una Película – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor Actriz en una Película Musical o de Comedia
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actor en una Película – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor Película – Musical o de Comedia
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Película – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
