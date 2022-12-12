Estos son los nominados al premio Golden Globe 2023

El día de hoy fueron anunciados los nominados al premio Golden Globe, que otorga la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. La entrega por el preciado galardón que reconoce a lo mejor del año en cine y televisión se llevará a cabo el 10 de enero de 2023. A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o una Película hecha para Televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática, Musical o De Comedia

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor Serie de Televisión Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película Hecha Para Televisión

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor Película de Animación

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Música Original de Película

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Guión de Película

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor Actor en una Película – Musical o de Comedia

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Película

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor Canción Original

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión- Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor Actor de reparto en una Película

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor Actriz en una Película – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor Actriz en una Película Musical o de Comedia

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actor en una Película – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor Película – Musical o de Comedia

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

También te puede interesar:

-Tom Cruise recibirá el premio David O. Selznick que otorga el Sindicato de Productores

-Evan Peters usó pesas en su cuerpo durante meses, al prepararse para interpretar al asesino Jeffrey Dahmer en la serie “Monster”