Conductor de FedEx es acusado formalmente del asesinato niña de 7 años en Texas enfrentaría cargos de agresión sexual

TARRANT COUNTY ADDS CHARGES FOR HORNER: 3 charges of sexual assault of a child have been added to Tanner Lynn Horner, the man arrested for the murder of Athena Strand. The 3 charges are out of Tarrant County and appear to be unrelated to the Strand case. https://t.co/ZXIDi09qtf pic.twitter.com/BljcpbMQru