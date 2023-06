Cuatro personas fallecieron en un incendio registrado en una tienda de bicicletas eléctricas en Nueva York

In a 24hr period, 8am 6/19 – 8am 6/20, the #FDNY has responded to 9 All Hands, 1 10-77 HiRise fire, 1 2nd Alarm & 1 3rd Alarm, ending it with a successful roof rope rescue. Sadly, 4 civilians lost their lives at the 3rd Alarm fire in an e-bike shop. pic.twitter.com/msBbBJVCCA