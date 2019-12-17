Al natural, Bella Thorne se deja ver en un minibikini

La actriz sabe que sus fans admiran sus atributos
Al natural, Bella Thorne se deja ver en un minibikini
Bella Thorne
Foto: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Este año ha sido turbulento para Bella Thorne, pues luego de que fuera objeto de polémica al debutar como directora de una cinta para adultos, sus fans van en aumento, y ella sigue mostrándose tan accesible y bella como siempre.

Pero la actriz no deja de publicar en su cuenta de Instagram fotografías atrevidas, y en esta ocasión se mostró sin maquillaje y usando un bikini realmente pequeño, el cual expuso gran parte de su busto. Las imágenes cuentan ya con casi millón y medio de likes.

“Dulce y pequeña flor solitaria 😍 (Sí, sé que mis senos son grandes, pero también MIREN ESA BONITA Y SOLITARIA FLOR)” fue el mensaje que Bella incluyó en su publicación. Si sus fans no leyeron el texto que escribió ¿habrán notado la flor que ella luce en su hombro?

WHICH ONE PART TWO??? I’m sorry In advance hahahah

It’s getting nasty @russ w that new fire music

