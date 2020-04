Hilaria Baldwin anuncia un nuevo embarazo después de sufrir dos abortos en menos de un año

View this post on Instagram

When I got to the event last night, I realized I was covered in Diego Manchego’s fur, I had some of the kid’s dinner in my hair…we walked the red carpet right next to Vanessa Hudgens, who looked like a bashmillion amazing hotness 💃🏻🔥…I was so cold, I refused to take my coat off 😂. So we tried to spice up our red carpet game with a kiss 🤣…A for mommy effort 🤪????