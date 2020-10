¿Cómo ayuda la lectura para tener equilibrio y bienestar en la vida?

View this post on Instagram

I had the privilege to interview @blondieofficial for the October issue of @voguemexico In our conversation she explains that social media has radically altered the way of thinking about beauty and fashion in pop culture. “The filters of the social networks that slim your face, soften your skin, lengthen your jaw, etc., is all very worrying and unnecessary in my opinion; mimicking selfie filters is unsettling, but so is the immense impact it can have on self-esteem. I would suggest avoiding fear of deviating from supposed beauty standards; In fact, embracing uniqueness can help you better manage how you see yourself, and it gives you a sense of confidence, which is often the most attractive quality a person can have.” Illustration: @marielandrade Creative Direction: @nowopentv

