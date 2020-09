Ni En More: Proyecto de innovación social y marca de ropa, que fusiona el activismo político, la moda y el arte

View this post on Instagram

The textile and fashion industry is the second most polluting on the planet, after the oil industry. The fast consumption of garments is wreaking our planet too, we are working to make a change using biodegradable materials and caring of our water. All the flowers we use are donations from local flower shops. In this way we contribute to transform garbage into art. #wearnienmore #nienmorelook #botanicaldye #madeinjuarez #madebywomen