Supermayoría: esfuerzo y compromiso con las mujeres latinas para estas elecciones

✨High school senior Chloe Pressley (@chloescorazon) successfully proves that you do not have to be a certain age in order to make an impact in your community. Pressley created a Black student union in her majority white school district while advocating for educational equity. Link in bio. #SMEdFund 👏🏾

