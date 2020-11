VoteLikeAMadre: Campaña que impulsa el poder de madres latinas para alentar a votar

View this post on Instagram

Max and Emme are my world. When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart. We need to do something about it and take action NOW. That’s why I’m pinky promising to #VoteLikeAMadre for candidates who believe in science and will work to protect the environment. All the madres out there, will you join me? ✨🌍 ✨

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 1, 2020 at 6:56am PDT