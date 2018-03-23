1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for Its Fiscal 2016 Third Quarter on Tuesday, April 26, 2016

CARLE PLACE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS), the leading provider of gourmet
and floral gifts for all occasions, today announced that the Company
will release financial results for its fiscal 2016 third quarter (ended
3/27/16) on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. The press release will be issued
prior to market opening and will be followed by a conference call with
members of senior management at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
The conference call will be available via webcast from the Investor
Relations section of the Company’s web site at www.1800flowersinc.com.
To listen to the call via the Internet it is recommended that interested
parties go to the web site prior to the start time to download and
install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the
web cast live, an indexed recording of the call will be posted on the
Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site (www.1800flowersinc.com)
within 24 hours of the call’s completion. A telephonic replay of the
call can be accessed for 48 hours beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT on the day
of the call at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (CA) 1-855-669-9658;
(International) 1-412-317-0088; enter conference ID #: 10083799. If you
have any questions regarding the above information, please call Patty
Altadonna at: (516) 237-6113 or the Investor Relations office at (516)
237-6131.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements:
A number of statements contained in the Company’s scheduled Tuesday,
April 26, 2016 press release and conference call regarding its fiscal
2016 third quarter results, other than statements of historical fact,
may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the applicable statements. For a more
detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to
the Company’s SEC filings including its Annual Reports and Forms 10K and
10Q available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website
at www.1800flowersinc.com.
The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any
of the forward looking statements made in the scheduled conference call
and any recordings thereof, or in any of its SEC filings, except as may
be otherwise stated by the Company.
