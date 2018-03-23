1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for Its Fiscal 2016 Third Quarter on Tuesday, April 26, 2016

CARLE PLACE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS), the leading provider of gourmet

and floral gifts for all occasions, today announced that the Company

will release financial results for its fiscal 2016 third quarter (ended

3/27/16) on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. The press release will be issued

prior to market opening and will be followed by a conference call with

members of senior management at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The conference call will be available via webcast from the Investor

Relations section of the Company’s web site at www.1800flowersinc.com.

To listen to the call via the Internet it is recommended that interested

parties go to the web site prior to the start time to download and

install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the

web cast live, an indexed recording of the call will be posted on the

Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site (www.1800flowersinc.com)

within 24 hours of the call’s completion. A telephonic replay of the

call can be accessed for 48 hours beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT on the day

of the call at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (CA) 1-855-669-9658;

(International) 1-412-317-0088; enter conference ID #: 10083799. If you

have any questions regarding the above information, please call Patty

Altadonna at: (516) 237-6113 or the Investor Relations office at (516)

237-6131.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking

Statements:

A number of statements contained in the Company’s scheduled Tuesday,

April 26, 2016 press release and conference call regarding its fiscal

2016 third quarter results, other than statements of historical fact,

may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and

uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those expressed or implied in the applicable statements. For a more

detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to

the Company’s SEC filings including its Annual Reports and Forms 10K and

10Q available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website

at www.1800flowersinc.com.

The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any

of the forward looking statements made in the scheduled conference call

and any recordings thereof, or in any of its SEC filings, except as may

be otherwise stated by the Company.

