2K Announces Free Mafia III Demo Now Available

Experience the thrilling opening act of Mafia III’s award-winning
narrative today
First paid DLC – Faster, Baby! – now available
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K
and Hangar
13 today announced that a free playable demo of Mafia
III, the thrilling organized crime drama set in the
immersive open world of 1968 New Bordeaux, is now available for
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and Windows PC
via Steam. Players can experience the entire first act of Mafia III,
featuring an exhilarating bank heist gone wrong that sets the stage for
betrayal and Lincoln Clay’s revenge against the Italian mob in New
Bordeaux, a re-imagined 1960s New Orleans. Players who wish to continue
their experience can transfer over their progress when they purchase the
full game*.
Faster, Baby!, the first paid DLC for Mafia III, is
also now available. Faster, Baby! introduces new narrative
and more to explore, set alongside the events in Lincoln Clay’s story of
revenge in Mafia III. New Bordeaux expands with the
addition of Sinclair Parish, a town west of the Bayou where Lincoln
teams up with a new character, Roxy Laveau, to take down the corrupt and
powerful Sheriff “Slim” Beaumont. New driving and combat mechanics add
to Lincoln’s repertoire as he fights for control of Sinclair Parish,
with new weapons for his arsenal and vehicles for his fleet.
Faster, Baby! is the first of three DLC offerings
available individually, or collectively as part of the Mafia III
Season Pass** at a discount price. The upcoming Stones
Unturned and Sign of the Times DLC launch this
summer, and introduce new content, characters, gameplay, and narrative
set alongside the main story in Mafia III. The Mafia
III Season Pass is available now for PS4™ system, Xbox One, and
Windows PC.
About Mafia III
Mafia III is a thrilling organized crime drama featuring a
critically acclaimed story that won the Herman Melville Award for Best
Writing from the New
York Videogame Critics Circle, was awarded Best Overall Storytelling
from GameSpot,
and has earned a nomination for Narrative from the British
Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Mafia III follows
the story of Lincoln Clay, a disenfranchised Vietnam veteran waging a
revenge-fueled war against the Italian mafia after his family is
betrayed and slaughtered by mob boss Sal Marcano. Set in the immersive
city of 1968 New Bordeaux, a reimagined version of New Orleans bustling
with activity and complete with era-inspired cars, fashion, and an
eclectic mix of music, including more than 100 licensed tracks from one
of the most memorable eras in history.
Mafia III is now available for PS4™ system, Xbox One, and
Windows PC. Mafia III is rated M for Mature by the ESRB.
For more information on Mafia III, subscribe on YouTube,
follow us on Twitter,
become a fan on Facebook
and visit http://MafiaGame.com.
2K is headquartered in Novato, California and is a wholly owned label of
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). For more information,
please visit www.2k.com.
*Game progress transfers if demo and full game are played on the same
platform.
**Mafia III required to play.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a
leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment
for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes
products through its two wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K. Our
products are designed for console systems and personal computers,
including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical
retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.
The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol
TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our
website at http://www.take2games.com.
About 2K
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment
globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal
computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered
through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud
streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming
genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports,
casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most
talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis
Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s
stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed
BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid
Meier’s Civilization series, Evolve™, Battleborn®, the popular WWE 2K
franchise and NBA 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this
console generation.
*According to 2008 – 2017 Metacritic.com
About Hangar 13
Located at 2K headquarters in Novato, California, Hangar 13 is the
newest studio to design and develop games under the 2K publishing label.
With a team of fantastic talent built from some of the most well-known
studios in the industry, Hangar 13 is aiming to use its own proprietary
technology to advance the art of player-driven experiences, creating
games that will become industry benchmarks.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their
respective holders.
