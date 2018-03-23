2K Announces Free Mafia III Demo Now Available

Experience the thrilling opening act of Mafia III’s award-winning

narrative today

First paid DLC – Faster, Baby! – now available

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K

and Hangar

13 today announced that a free playable demo of Mafia

III, the thrilling organized crime drama set in the

immersive open world of 1968 New Bordeaux, is now available for

PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and Windows PC

via Steam. Players can experience the entire first act of Mafia III,

featuring an exhilarating bank heist gone wrong that sets the stage for

betrayal and Lincoln Clay’s revenge against the Italian mob in New

Bordeaux, a re-imagined 1960s New Orleans. Players who wish to continue

their experience can transfer over their progress when they purchase the

full game*.





Faster, Baby!, the first paid DLC for Mafia III, is

also now available. Faster, Baby! introduces new narrative

and more to explore, set alongside the events in Lincoln Clay’s story of

revenge in Mafia III. New Bordeaux expands with the

addition of Sinclair Parish, a town west of the Bayou where Lincoln

teams up with a new character, Roxy Laveau, to take down the corrupt and

powerful Sheriff “Slim” Beaumont. New driving and combat mechanics add

to Lincoln’s repertoire as he fights for control of Sinclair Parish,

with new weapons for his arsenal and vehicles for his fleet.

Faster, Baby! is the first of three DLC offerings

available individually, or collectively as part of the Mafia III

Season Pass** at a discount price. The upcoming Stones

Unturned and Sign of the Times DLC launch this

summer, and introduce new content, characters, gameplay, and narrative

set alongside the main story in Mafia III. The Mafia

III Season Pass is available now for PS4™ system, Xbox One, and

Windows PC.

About Mafia III

Mafia III is a thrilling organized crime drama featuring a

critically acclaimed story that won the Herman Melville Award for Best

Writing from the New

York Videogame Critics Circle, was awarded Best Overall Storytelling

from GameSpot,

and has earned a nomination for Narrative from the British

Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Mafia III follows

the story of Lincoln Clay, a disenfranchised Vietnam veteran waging a

revenge-fueled war against the Italian mafia after his family is

betrayed and slaughtered by mob boss Sal Marcano. Set in the immersive

city of 1968 New Bordeaux, a reimagined version of New Orleans bustling

with activity and complete with era-inspired cars, fashion, and an

eclectic mix of music, including more than 100 licensed tracks from one

of the most memorable eras in history.

Mafia III is now available for PS4™ system, Xbox One, and

Windows PC. Mafia III is rated M for Mature by the ESRB.

2K is headquartered in Novato, California and is a wholly owned label of

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). For more information,

please visit www.2k.com.

*Game progress transfers if demo and full game are played on the same

platform.

**Mafia III required to play.

