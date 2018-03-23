84 Lumber Sponsors 96.1 KISS FM’s Annual Stuff-A-Bus Toy Drive, Becomes the “Official Home” of Stuff-A-Bus

Fifty-two School Buses Were Filled With Toys Last Year as Part of the

Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#84lumber–84 Lumber is proud to sponsor this year’s 96.1 KISS-FM Stuff-A-Bus

campaign in a big way — with tiny houses. Two “Tiny Living by 84

Lumber” tiny houses will become the Official Home of Stuff-A-Bus at

Robinson Town Centre from November 28 through December 2. 96.1 KISS FM

morning radio hosts Mikey and Big Bob will be broadcasting live from the

parking lot the entire week to encourage listeners to stuff as many

buses as possible with new, unwrapped toys for the Marines Corps

Reserve’s Toys

for Tots program.

Last year, 96.1 KISS FM listeners filled 52 school buses with toys. This

year, 84 Lumber is joining the fun by adding two Tiny

Houses to the event, both of which will be open for tours during

scheduled hours. The houses will be decorated for the holidays and will

also feature décor and interior design tips from IKEA Pittsburgh. In

addition, December 1st will be “84 Lumber Night at

Stuff-A-Bus”, where 84 Lumber will bring carolers, hot cocoa, and an

appearance from Santa himself.

“84 Lumber has a long tradition of supporting the Marine Corps Reserve’s

Toys for Tots program through toy collection at our headquarters in

Eighty Four, PA,” said Becky Mancuso, Vice President of Marketing at 84

Lumber. “Partnering with 96.1 KISS on Stuff-A-Bus is a great way to

amplify that support, and we’re so excited to have our Tiny Houses be a

part of the event, too. It’s a fun and unique way for us to help make an

impact for thousands of kids this holiday season.”

84 Lumber’s area stores are participating as well. For listeners unable

to make it to Robinson Town Centre, 84

Lumber will be accepting donations at 20 stores throughout

Pittsburgh. Infinity

Custom Homes and S&A

Homes will also be collecting toys at several of their model homes

in the Pittsburgh area. For the full list of drop-off locations and more

information about this year’s 96.1 Kiss FM’s Stuff-A-Bus event, visit www.84lumber.com/stuffabus.

About 84 Lumber Company

Founded in 1956, 84 Lumber Company is the nation’s leading privately

held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and

industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and

commercial buildings. 84 Lumber operates more than 250 stores, component

manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops, and

engineered wood product (EWP) centers in 30 states, representing the top

130 markets in the country. 84 Lumber also offers professional

residential and commercial contractors turn-key installed services for a

variety of products including framing, insulation, siding, windows,

roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified women’s business enterprise

owned by Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber was named as one of Forbes’

Best Midsize Employers in America 2016 and Forbes’ Largest Private

Companies in America 2016. For more information, please visit www.84lumber.com.

