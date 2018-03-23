ADDING MULTIMEDIA New Co-located Contact Center Expands iQor’s Technical Customer Service Operations in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Integrated Services Hub Combines Customer and Product Support Under
One Roof and One Management Team
BYDGOSZCZ, Poland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aftermarketservices–iQor, a global provider of customer interaction solutions and product
support services, announced today that it has officially opened a
customer contact center at its Central European product support facility
in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
The new co-located center occupies a dedicated, newly built mezzanine
level of the 15,400-square-meter facility above current
product support operations creating the industry’s first integrated
services hub.
“iQor’s 1,300 employees in Bydgoszcz have supported global brands in
nine countries across Europe since 2005,” said Hartmut Liebel, CEO of
iQor. “This expansion fulfills a commitment to reshape service
operations and set a new standard for customer experience by integrating
both customer and product support in one central services hub.”
“The expansion allows iQor to offer clients the unique capability to
provide integrated multi-channel contact center services, technical
support and product repair all co-located under one roof,” said Peter
Sykora, iQor COO, Electronics & Infrastructure. “With the unique
real-time exchange of information and knowledge we can achieve through
co-location, we can provide our clients with higher agent accuracy,
improved customer experience, and lower total cost to serve.”
iQor’s new contact center operates on a fully virtualized, cloud-based
telephony solution that meets all EU compliance requirements. The
company has also embedded its proven knowledge management solution to
seamlessly integrate data and analytics from customer interactions and
product support operations.
iQor currently supports leading technology brands in 12 languages
including English, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Polish,
Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and others.
Bydgoszcz, located at the intersection of Eastern and Western Europe
about three hours from Warsaw, recently topped a World Bank ranking of
Polish cities for its business-friendly atmosphere.
The center adds to the company’s existing European footprint, which
includes additional facilities in Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, the
United Kingdom, Russia, and Turkey.
About iQor
iQor provides global customer interaction and product support solutions
in 18 countries. Our 40,000 employees partner with many of the world’s
best-known brands to deliver product and customer support solutions that
span the consumer value chain, from product diagnostics and repair
services to customer care and receivables management. Our award-winning
technology, logistics and analytics platforms enable us to measure,
monitor and analyze brand interactions, improve business process and
find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our
partners across the customer and product lifecycles. For more
information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or
follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.
For more information about iQor Poland, please visit http://poland.iqor.com.
Contacts
iQor
Robert Burke, 917-940-6855
robertburke@iqor.com