ADDING MULTIMEDIA New Co-located Contact Center Expands iQor’s Technical Customer Service Operations in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Integrated Services Hub Combines Customer and Product Support Under

One Roof and One Management Team

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aftermarketservices–iQor, a global provider of customer interaction solutions and product

support services, announced today that it has officially opened a

customer contact center at its Central European product support facility

in Bydgoszcz, Poland.





The new co-located center occupies a dedicated, newly built mezzanine

level of the 15,400-square-meter facility above current

product support operations creating the industry’s first integrated

services hub.

“iQor’s 1,300 employees in Bydgoszcz have supported global brands in

nine countries across Europe since 2005,” said Hartmut Liebel, CEO of

iQor. “This expansion fulfills a commitment to reshape service

operations and set a new standard for customer experience by integrating

both customer and product support in one central services hub.”

“The expansion allows iQor to offer clients the unique capability to

provide integrated multi-channel contact center services, technical

support and product repair all co-located under one roof,” said Peter

Sykora, iQor COO, Electronics & Infrastructure. “With the unique

real-time exchange of information and knowledge we can achieve through

co-location, we can provide our clients with higher agent accuracy,

improved customer experience, and lower total cost to serve.”

iQor’s new contact center operates on a fully virtualized, cloud-based

telephony solution that meets all EU compliance requirements. The

company has also embedded its proven knowledge management solution to

seamlessly integrate data and analytics from customer interactions and

product support operations.

iQor currently supports leading technology brands in 12 languages

including English, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Polish,

Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and others.

Bydgoszcz, located at the intersection of Eastern and Western Europe

about three hours from Warsaw, recently topped a World Bank ranking of

Polish cities for its business-friendly atmosphere.

The center adds to the company’s existing European footprint, which

includes additional facilities in Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, the

United Kingdom, Russia, and Turkey.

About iQor

iQor provides global customer interaction and product support solutions

in 18 countries. Our 40,000 employees partner with many of the world’s

best-known brands to deliver product and customer support solutions that

span the consumer value chain, from product diagnostics and repair

services to customer care and receivables management. Our award-winning

technology, logistics and analytics platforms enable us to measure,

monitor and analyze brand interactions, improve business process and

find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our

partners across the customer and product lifecycles. For more

information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or

follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.

For more information about iQor Poland, please visit http://poland.iqor.com.

