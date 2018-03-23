Alamo Area Resource Center Selects Eccovia Solutions for Their Case Management Provider

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eccovia Solutions, Inc. announced today that the Alamo Area Resource
Center (AARC) has selected ClientTrack as its case management platform
to manage its diverse program offerings. For more than 25 years, AARC
has served individuals who are homeless, disabled or facing
life-threatening chronic illness, such as HIV/AIDS, with the widest
variety of services to the most clients infected in San Antonio.
AARC selected ClientTrack to meet the needs of two program service
areas: their new out-patient medical clinic—AARC Health Equity
Clinic—and a growing mental health program. These programs will use the
case management, electronic health record and medical billing modules
within ClientTrack to provide medical and behavioral health services to
clients, and to submit electronic medical claims on their behalf.
For more than 20 years, ClientTrack case management has played a
critical role in helping community and government organizations improve
administrative operations to more effectively serve individuals in their
community. AARC will use ClientTrack to introduce new service offerings,
improve existing processes, and collaborate across program departments
and community referral services.
“The ClientTrack integrated platform of case management, electronic
health records and medical billing is a natural fit for an organization
like AARC,” said Carl Champagne, CEO of Eccovia Solutions. “We look
forward to working with AARC to help fulfill their mission to serve
those dealing with chronic illness and behavioral health issues, as well
as the LGBT community.”
Howard Rogers, Executive Director of AARC, stated, “I am very excited
and proud to open San Antonio’s first LGBT specialty medical clinic, and
I view ClientTrack software as a valuable tool to effectively treat and
serve AARC’s growing client base through the integration of all of our
agency’s services. Staff communication across services will also assist
clients in meeting their needs in a seamless manner.”
About Eccovia Solutions
Eccovia Solutions is a trusted provider of industry-leading software and
services for health and human service organizations. As an innovator in
cloud-based technology, we are at the forefront of case management
solutions for organizations of all sizes. With diverse partners in the
non-profit, private and public sectors, Eccovia Solutions is dedicated
to providing compliant, collaborative, outcomes-oriented solutions to
those who create a lasting impact in the lives of the people and
communities they serve.
Contacts
Eccovia Solutions, Inc.
Laurel Rodriguez, 801-290-5495
lrodriguez@eccoviasolutions.com