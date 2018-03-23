Alamo Area Resource Center Selects Eccovia Solutions for Their Case Management Provider

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eccovia Solutions, Inc. announced today that the Alamo Area Resource

Center (AARC) has selected ClientTrack as its case management platform

to manage its diverse program offerings. For more than 25 years, AARC

has served individuals who are homeless, disabled or facing

life-threatening chronic illness, such as HIV/AIDS, with the widest

variety of services to the most clients infected in San Antonio.

AARC selected ClientTrack to meet the needs of two program service

areas: their new out-patient medical clinic—AARC Health Equity

Clinic—and a growing mental health program. These programs will use the

case management, electronic health record and medical billing modules

within ClientTrack to provide medical and behavioral health services to

clients, and to submit electronic medical claims on their behalf.

For more than 20 years, ClientTrack case management has played a

critical role in helping community and government organizations improve

administrative operations to more effectively serve individuals in their

community. AARC will use ClientTrack to introduce new service offerings,

improve existing processes, and collaborate across program departments

and community referral services.

“The ClientTrack integrated platform of case management, electronic

health records and medical billing is a natural fit for an organization

like AARC,” said Carl Champagne, CEO of Eccovia Solutions. “We look

forward to working with AARC to help fulfill their mission to serve

those dealing with chronic illness and behavioral health issues, as well

as the LGBT community.”

Howard Rogers, Executive Director of AARC, stated, “I am very excited

and proud to open San Antonio’s first LGBT specialty medical clinic, and

I view ClientTrack software as a valuable tool to effectively treat and

serve AARC’s growing client base through the integration of all of our

agency’s services. Staff communication across services will also assist

clients in meeting their needs in a seamless manner.”

