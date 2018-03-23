Ameriprise Financial Named “Best Place to Work” for LGBT Equality for 11th Consecutive Year

Human Rights Campaign Foundation presents Ameriprise with a
perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index recognizing the firm’s
steadfast commitment to LGBT equality in the workplace
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the 11th year in a row year, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has
earned 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index
(CEI), a national benchmarking report measuring corporate policies and
practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT)
workplace equality. Ameriprise received a perfect score by satisfying
all criteria within five categories, once again earning a “Best Place to
Work” designation for LGBT equality. The CEI report evaluates
LGBT-related procedures and guidelines including non-discrimination
workplace protections, transgender-inclusive health care benefits,
competency programs, and public engagement within the LGBT community.
“At Ameriprise, we empower employees to reach their full potential by
embracing diversity and encouraging personal growth. Respect,
appreciation and acceptance are engrained in the way we operate as an
organization, allowing us to foster an inclusive work environment,” said
Rudy Rodriguez, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Ameriprise
Financial. “We are proud to be recognized as a firm that values
individual differences and the personal attributes that make us all
unique.”
Ameriprise is among 517 companies, from a total of 1,043 rated U.S.
businesses, to achieve 100 percent on the CEI.
For more information on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index, or to
download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.
