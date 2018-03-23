Ameriprise Financial Named “Best Place to Work” for LGBT Equality for 11th Consecutive Year

Human Rights Campaign Foundation presents Ameriprise with a

perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index recognizing the firm’s

steadfast commitment to LGBT equality in the workplace

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the 11th year in a row year, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has

earned 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

(CEI), a national benchmarking report measuring corporate policies and

practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT)

workplace equality. Ameriprise received a perfect score by satisfying

all criteria within five categories, once again earning a “Best Place to

Work” designation for LGBT equality. The CEI report evaluates

LGBT-related procedures and guidelines including non-discrimination

workplace protections, transgender-inclusive health care benefits,

competency programs, and public engagement within the LGBT community.

“At Ameriprise, we empower employees to reach their full potential by

embracing diversity and encouraging personal growth. Respect,

appreciation and acceptance are engrained in the way we operate as an

organization, allowing us to foster an inclusive work environment,” said

Rudy Rodriguez, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Ameriprise

Financial. “We are proud to be recognized as a firm that values

individual differences and the personal attributes that make us all

unique.”

Ameriprise is among 517 companies, from a total of 1,043 rated U.S.

businesses, to achieve 100 percent on the CEI.

For more information on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index, or to

download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have

been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more

than 120 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance

capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial

advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of

individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more

information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is

America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve lesbian,

gay, bisexual and transgender equality. By inspiring and engaging all

Americans, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBT citizens and

realize a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

