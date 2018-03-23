Argentum Recognizes Innovative Senior Living Programs with 2016 Best of the Best Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Argentum2016–Argentum today announced the winners of the Argentum 2016 Best of the
Best Awards, which recognize innovative programs and services that
are creating the future of senior living. The programs selected for
awards provide solutions relevant to workforce development, consumer
choice, quality care, and memory care. From working to improve seniors’
quality of life through advocacy to providing culinary excellence, the
companies and programs honored represent those reaching for the highest
level of innovation and excellence in senior living.
“This year’s nominations are a testament to the creativity, commitment,
and care that is currently shaping our industry,” said Argentum
President and CEO James Balda. “These companies are truly setting new
standards in the industry for their peers to embrace and emulate, and we
are proud to recognize their efforts.”
The following 2016 Argentum Best of the Best Award winners were honored
during the Argentum
Senior Living Executive Conference in Denver, Colorado:
Consumer Choice Winner
Gardant Management Solutions
Speaking
Out for Supportive Living
As a well-known model for affordable assisted living, Illinois’
Supportive Living program provides low-income seniors and adults who
need help, but don’t require licensed skilled nursing care, with a
residential alternative to a nursing home or struggling alone at home.
The program has been a great success, due in part to Speaking Out for
Supportive Living. This effort provides each of Gardant’s communities
with a detailed guide on conducting a purpose-driving political advocacy
effort in conjunction with Gardant. Unlike some political efforts, this
is not an occasional effort. The Speaking Out for Supportive Living
program provides a multi-disciplinary, year-round political advocacy
effort.
Quality Care Winner
Pathway Senior Living LLC
VIVA!
Legacy
While many plan for major life events such as weddings, graduations, and
births, few plan for end of life. Pathway Senior Living’s VIVA! Legacy
program hopes to change that. VIVA! Legacy takes the notion of creating
a nurturing environment for older adults and enhancing quality of life
to a new level by ensuring that planning for and facilitating gratifying
end-of-life experiences is an integral part of the fulfilling senior
lifestyle offered at their 15+ senior communities. Pathway team members
are trained to cover a variety of topics from advanced care planning to
cultural and spiritual guidance to understanding the difference between
palliative care and hospice care, but the most powerful training
exercise is when team members have “the conversation” with their own
loved ones.
Workforce Development Winner
Brookdale
Culinary
Arts Institute Roadshow
Everyone loves a good meal, and Brookdale is ensuring its residents
enjoy the best culinary experiences possible, thanks to the Culinary
Arts Institute Roadshow. A unique training and development program
specifically designed for Brookdale’s dining services professionals, the
roadshow features trained experts from prestigious hotel and culinary
schools such as the Culinary Institute of America. Each one-day event
contains discussions and demonstrations on home cooking, health dining
for seniors, Brookdale’s Better and Different philosophy, core quality
assurance programs, and safe food handling skills. The Culinary Arts
Institute Roadshow provides opportunities for associates to meet with
vendors, to see new products firsthand, and to share best-practices with
peers while receiving hands-on interactive training.
Memory Care Winner
Belmont Village Senior Living
Circle
of Friends
Developed over eight years, the Circle of Friends program is designed
for residents with mild cognitive impairment, mild dementia, and
moderate dementia who live in assisted living. Residents in the Circle
of Friends program participate in structured, planned activities for
eight hours per day, seven days per week, led by a dedicated, specially
trained staff of enrichment leaders. The structured day has enabled mild
to moderate level residents to live in the least restrictive environment
of assisted living and to continue to enjoy their social life in the
dining room. As a result of the program, participant benefits have
included: a strong feeling of community, belonging, and being accepted
by a social group; a renewed sense of purpose and meaning through
learning something new, participating in critical thinking games and
discussions, and contributing to the larger community through service
projects; exercise of cognitive skills; and a renewed sense of vital
aging.
About Argentum
Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, accessibility,
independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults.
Argentum’s programs promote business and operational excellence designed
to foster innovation and entrepreneurism in the field of senior living.
Visit Argentum’s website at www.argentum.org.
