Argentum Recognizes Innovative Senior Living Programs with 2016 Best of the Best Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Argentum2016–Argentum today announced the winners of the Argentum 2016 Best of the

Best Awards, which recognize innovative programs and services that

are creating the future of senior living. The programs selected for

awards provide solutions relevant to workforce development, consumer

choice, quality care, and memory care. From working to improve seniors’

quality of life through advocacy to providing culinary excellence, the

companies and programs honored represent those reaching for the highest

level of innovation and excellence in senior living.

“This year’s nominations are a testament to the creativity, commitment,

and care that is currently shaping our industry,” said Argentum

President and CEO James Balda. “These companies are truly setting new

standards in the industry for their peers to embrace and emulate, and we

are proud to recognize their efforts.”

The following 2016 Argentum Best of the Best Award winners were honored

during the Argentum

Senior Living Executive Conference in Denver, Colorado:

Consumer Choice Winner

Gardant Management Solutions

Speaking

Out for Supportive Living

As a well-known model for affordable assisted living, Illinois’

Supportive Living program provides low-income seniors and adults who

need help, but don’t require licensed skilled nursing care, with a

residential alternative to a nursing home or struggling alone at home.

The program has been a great success, due in part to Speaking Out for

Supportive Living. This effort provides each of Gardant’s communities

with a detailed guide on conducting a purpose-driving political advocacy

effort in conjunction with Gardant. Unlike some political efforts, this

is not an occasional effort. The Speaking Out for Supportive Living

program provides a multi-disciplinary, year-round political advocacy

effort.

Quality Care Winner

Pathway Senior Living LLC

VIVA!

Legacy

While many plan for major life events such as weddings, graduations, and

births, few plan for end of life. Pathway Senior Living’s VIVA! Legacy

program hopes to change that. VIVA! Legacy takes the notion of creating

a nurturing environment for older adults and enhancing quality of life

to a new level by ensuring that planning for and facilitating gratifying

end-of-life experiences is an integral part of the fulfilling senior

lifestyle offered at their 15+ senior communities. Pathway team members

are trained to cover a variety of topics from advanced care planning to

cultural and spiritual guidance to understanding the difference between

palliative care and hospice care, but the most powerful training

exercise is when team members have “the conversation” with their own

loved ones.

Workforce Development Winner

Brookdale

Culinary

Arts Institute Roadshow

Everyone loves a good meal, and Brookdale is ensuring its residents

enjoy the best culinary experiences possible, thanks to the Culinary

Arts Institute Roadshow. A unique training and development program

specifically designed for Brookdale’s dining services professionals, the

roadshow features trained experts from prestigious hotel and culinary

schools such as the Culinary Institute of America. Each one-day event

contains discussions and demonstrations on home cooking, health dining

for seniors, Brookdale’s Better and Different philosophy, core quality

assurance programs, and safe food handling skills. The Culinary Arts

Institute Roadshow provides opportunities for associates to meet with

vendors, to see new products firsthand, and to share best-practices with

peers while receiving hands-on interactive training.

Memory Care Winner

Belmont Village Senior Living

Circle

of Friends

Developed over eight years, the Circle of Friends program is designed

for residents with mild cognitive impairment, mild dementia, and

moderate dementia who live in assisted living. Residents in the Circle

of Friends program participate in structured, planned activities for

eight hours per day, seven days per week, led by a dedicated, specially

trained staff of enrichment leaders. The structured day has enabled mild

to moderate level residents to live in the least restrictive environment

of assisted living and to continue to enjoy their social life in the

dining room. As a result of the program, participant benefits have

included: a strong feeling of community, belonging, and being accepted

by a social group; a renewed sense of purpose and meaning through

learning something new, participating in critical thinking games and

discussions, and contributing to the larger community through service

projects; exercise of cognitive skills; and a renewed sense of vital

aging.

About Argentum

Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, accessibility,

independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults.

Argentum’s programs promote business and operational excellence designed

to foster innovation and entrepreneurism in the field of senior living.

Visit Argentum’s website at www.argentum.org.

Contacts

Argentum

Sharon Cohen, Editor

scohen@argentum.org