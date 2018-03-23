Axalta Participates in National 4-H Leadership Conference

Axalta mentors selected to attend the Leadership Washington Focus

development program





GLEN MILLS, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axalta employees at the company’s Mount Clemens manufacturing plant have

been making a difference in the lives of local youth for many years by

serving as mentors. This summer, these mentors will support local youth

in a new learning experience as, together, they attend 4-H Leadership

Washington Focus.

Axalta’s Gary Weaks, Karen Putinsky and Kris Wright have been mentoring

students at Mount Clemens schools through Michigan State University

Extension’s 4-H Tech Wizards program. The program focuses on building

relationships through mentoring between adult role models and students

ages 14-19 as they interact through S.T.E.A.M (science, technology,

engineering, art and mathematics) related topics and activities. Axalta

employees’ long-term commitment to the program and local youth has been

greatly appreciated by program staff and their mentees.

“These three Axalta mentors have been tremendous with the youth,” said

Lisa Kelley, 4-H Tech Wizards Program Coordinator. “The students look

forward to working with them weekly. I couldn’t have asked for nicer,

kinder or smarter people to be mentors.”

Thanks to their ongoing support of the program and a grant from the

Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention and National 4-H

Council, Axalta mentors Weaks, Putinsky and Wright were selected to

attend 4-H Leadership Washington Focus with their mentees. The intensive

4-H leadership development program took place at the National 4-H

Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland the week of June 20. During

the event, mentors and mentees participated in experiential learning

that boosts leadership competency in four areas: critical thinking,

collaboration, communication and confidence. The program is intended to

prepare youth to become leaders in their communities and provides them

with a great opportunity for personal growth and development.

“We’re very excited to be able to share our experience and talent with

students who participate in the Tech Wizards program,” said Gary Weaks,

Axalta OEM Operations Quality Manager. “The students have great

attendance and participation in the weekly after-school sessions and

summer camps. It is one of the many ways Axalta gives back to the

communities in which we work and live.

To learn more about the mentoring program supported by Axalta employees,

visit the 4-H Tech Wizards website at http://msue.anr.msu.edu/program/info/4_h_tech_wizards.

About Axalta Coating Systems – Celebrating 150 Years in the Coatings

Industry

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and

providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable

solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish

applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings

are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the

materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the

coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to

find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries

better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and

technology. For more information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com

and follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Axalta Coating Systems

Virginia Gronley, +1 586-468-9068

Virginia.L.Gronley@axaltacs.com

axaltacoatingsystems.com