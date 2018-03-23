Axalta Participates in National 4-H Leadership Conference

Axalta mentors selected to attend the Leadership Washington Focus
development program
GLEN MILLS, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axalta employees at the company’s Mount Clemens manufacturing plant have
been making a difference in the lives of local youth for many years by
serving as mentors. This summer, these mentors will support local youth
in a new learning experience as, together, they attend 4-H Leadership
Washington Focus.
Axalta’s Gary Weaks, Karen Putinsky and Kris Wright have been mentoring
students at Mount Clemens schools through Michigan State University
Extension’s 4-H Tech Wizards program. The program focuses on building
relationships through mentoring between adult role models and students
ages 14-19 as they interact through S.T.E.A.M (science, technology,
engineering, art and mathematics) related topics and activities. Axalta
employees’ long-term commitment to the program and local youth has been
greatly appreciated by program staff and their mentees.
“These three Axalta mentors have been tremendous with the youth,” said
Lisa Kelley, 4-H Tech Wizards Program Coordinator. “The students look
forward to working with them weekly. I couldn’t have asked for nicer,
kinder or smarter people to be mentors.”
Thanks to their ongoing support of the program and a grant from the
Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention and National 4-H
Council, Axalta mentors Weaks, Putinsky and Wright were selected to
attend 4-H Leadership Washington Focus with their mentees. The intensive
4-H leadership development program took place at the National 4-H
Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland the week of June 20. During
the event, mentors and mentees participated in experiential learning
that boosts leadership competency in four areas: critical thinking,
collaboration, communication and confidence. The program is intended to
prepare youth to become leaders in their communities and provides them
with a great opportunity for personal growth and development.
“We’re very excited to be able to share our experience and talent with
students who participate in the Tech Wizards program,” said Gary Weaks,
Axalta OEM Operations Quality Manager. “The students have great
attendance and participation in the weekly after-school sessions and
summer camps. It is one of the many ways Axalta gives back to the
communities in which we work and live.
To learn more about the mentoring program supported by Axalta employees,
visit the 4-H Tech Wizards website at http://msue.anr.msu.edu/program/info/4_h_tech_wizards.
About Axalta Coating Systems – Celebrating 150 Years in the Coatings
Industry
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and
providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable
solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish
applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings
are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the
materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the
coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to
find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries
better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and
technology. For more information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com
and follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
