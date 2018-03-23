Baby Boomer Conference April 2 Reinvents What Retirement Means

Avenidas ‘Boomer University’ Features Nine Breakout Sessions to Help
Answer Questions on Goal Setting, Finding New Passions, Reassessing
Housing and Funding Prosperous Retirements
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–If you are part of the first Baby Boomer segment from 1946-1954, you are
facing a new arena of life formerly known as “retirement.” If you are
part of the second wave of Boomers from 1955-1964, you are dealing with
being in the “sandwich generation.” Either way, you probably aren’t sure
how to navigate this new territory. Instead of letting doubts and fears
write the next chapter of your life, take a proactive approach by
attending a new conference from Avenidas called “Boomer
University: Mapping Out Your Future,” co-presented by the City of
Palo Alto.
“Avenidas Boomer University isn’t Basket Weaving 101, it is Reinventing
Retirement 2.0!” said Kari Martell, Avenidas
vice president of marketing and communications. “Today’s retirement
isn’t the same as our father’s retirement, so that’s why Baby Boomers
need this conference, the first of its kind in Silicon Valley, to truly
reframe their perceptions and discover what an exciting time retirement
can be!,” added Martell.
The keynote speaker is Bart
Astor, author of 12 books and an expert in life’s transitions who
has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America, PBS’s Marketplace and Ric
Edelman’s The Truth About Money. Astor’s talk, “Those Were the Days,
My Friend,” will lead attendees to reflect on who they are, where they
came from, and what their future holds by thoughtfully weaving in music
and stories.
Attendees will have their choice of three out of nine breakout sessions
in the following tracks: “Reimagining Your Possibilities,” “Loving Where
You Live” and “Financing Your Dreams.” Workshops in the first track will
help attendees with meaningful goal setting and purposefully finding
their passion, while those in the second track will have attendees
reassessing where they lay their head. The final track will focus on
funding all their new plans.
Conference attendees will receive a box lunch, get the chance to meet
with service providers, and enter raffle prize drawings.
|
WHAT:
|
Avenidas Boomer University: “Mapping Out Your Future”
|(day-long conference for retirement planning)
|
WHEN:
Sat. April 2, 8:30am-3pm
|
WHERE:
Mitchell Park Community Center
3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303, (free parking)
|
WHY:
|
Conference
|possibilities, love where you live and how to finance your dreams
|
WHO:
|
Ideal for anyone 50+ years of age who wants to start planning their
future
|
TICKETS:
|
Tickets
|
INFO:
|
Avenidas
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
8:30am—9:00am:
Registration.
Coffee and orange juice provided by Home Care Assistance. Visit sponsor
booths
to win prizes.
9-9:45am: Keynote: “Those Were the Days, My Friend!”
Bart
Astor, expert in life’s transitions and author of 12 books. By weaving
in music and stories,
Bart will lead people to reflect on who they
are, where they came from, and what their future
holds.
10-11:15am: Session 1
Attendees choose one of three
workshops:
|
1.
|
“Goal Setting for a Successful Transition to the 2nd
|Bart Astor, Author
|
Explore ways to create dynamic new goals and identify role models.
Examine how work and
|
volunteer activities can aid in achieving those goals, as well as
providing new challenges.
|
Learn to take a more proactive approach to your future with these
new tools.
|
2.
|
“Fall in Love with Your House Again”
|
Genie Nowicki, CKD, CBD, CID, CAPS, Harrell Remodeling;
|
Cindy Hofen, Senior Transitions Specialist;
|
Nancy Goldcamp, Moderator
|
Fast paced, multi-disciplined overview includes planning, costs,
benefits, tips, checklists, and
|
fundamentals for taking your current residence from Now to WOW. Make
your current
|home meet your current and future needs.
|
3.
|
“Understanding Why Long Term Care is Essential to Retirement
|Debra Rauser, RN & LTC Specialist, xACSIA Partners
|
Longer life expectancies increase the need for Long Term Care (LTC),
making LTC one of the
|
biggest risks we face today. LTC costs can turn a lifetime of
savings upside down. Get your
|
questions answered and better understand your options on how to pay
for LTC—an
|essential piece of retirement planning and financial security.
|
11:30am-12:45pm: Session 2
|Attendees choose one of three workshops:
|
4.
|
“Finding Purpose and Meaning”
|Agnes Le, Instructor & Executive Coach, Stanford;
|Stuart Silverman, Exec. Dir., Next Stage University
|
At this stage in life, many of us yearn to find activities that
focus on what matters most to
|
us. This fun and interactive session helps you explore what makes
you come alive, whether
|
it is reinventing yourself in an encore career, pursuing a new
interest, volunteering for a
|cause or spending more time with family.
|
5.
|
“It’s Not What You Sell it for, but What You Get to Keep that
|Sandeep Varma, Wealth Strategist
|
Many long-time homeowners would sell their houses, but the specter
of huge capital-gains
|
taxes holds them back. If you’ve heard about avoiding capital gains,
charitable remainder
|
trusts, investing to create income, and want to learn more, attend
this session.
|
6.
|
“Planning for a Prosperous Retirement”
|K. Esther Szabo, CFP, CEO, Gates Pass Advisors
|
Everyone knows they want to live out their retirement years in
comfort and ease, but many
|
do not know how to really quantify their financial path. This
workshop will review a 5-step
|
process for getting to the heart of one’s most critical needs and
wants to create a successful
|pre-and post-retirement.
|
12:45-1:30pm: Lunch. Prize drawings at 1:15
|
1:30-2:45pm: Session 3
|Attendees choose one of three workshops:
|
7.
|
“Boost Your Happiness and Transform Your Life!”
|Jim McCarthy, Motivational Speaker
|
This interactive session will cover life purpose, relationships, and
even regrets. You’ll also
|
learn scientifically proven practices which help you appreciate what
you have, be thankful
|for who you are, and discover more happiness.
|
8.
|
“Alternative Housing Choices”
|Nancy Goldcamp, Seniors Real Estate Specialist;
|Susan Thaxton, CSR, Senior Seasons
|
Wondering where to live when you retire or “right-size?” Not sure
what the options are?
|
Grab a seat and buckle-up. This overview will cover local area
ideas, options you may have
|dreamed of, and ideas to spark your imagination.
|
9.
|
“How Social Security and Medicare Fit into Your Retirement Plan”
|Barbara Krimsky Binder, CFP, BKB Financial Advisors
|
Get up to speed on how these government programs work. Learn how
recent legal changes
|
to Social Security might affect you, along with ways to increase
your benefit. Then discover
|
what Medicare covers, how much it costs, and how to avoid penalties
and coverage gaps.
Sponsors:
Next Stage University
About Avenidas:
Avenidas
is a non-profit organization that offers tools for positive aging to
people and their families on the mid-Peninsula. The organization runs a
community center in downtown Palo Alto, a dual-licensed facility in
Mountain View that provides adult day care and adult day health care
called Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center, and an aging-in-place membership
program, Avenidas Village.
