Baby Boomer Conference April 2 Reinvents What Retirement Means

Avenidas ‘Boomer University’ Features Nine Breakout Sessions to Help

Answer Questions on Goal Setting, Finding New Passions, Reassessing

Housing and Funding Prosperous Retirements

If you are part of the first Baby Boomer segment from 1946-1954, you are

facing a new arena of life formerly known as “retirement.” If you are

part of the second wave of Boomers from 1955-1964, you are dealing with

being in the “sandwich generation.” Either way, you probably aren’t sure

how to navigate this new territory. Instead of letting doubts and fears

write the next chapter of your life, take a proactive approach by

attending a new conference from Avenidas called “Boomer

University: Mapping Out Your Future,” co-presented by the City of

Palo Alto.

“Avenidas Boomer University isn’t Basket Weaving 101, it is Reinventing

Retirement 2.0!” said Kari Martell, Avenidas

vice president of marketing and communications. “Today’s retirement

isn’t the same as our father’s retirement, so that’s why Baby Boomers

need this conference, the first of its kind in Silicon Valley, to truly

reframe their perceptions and discover what an exciting time retirement

can be!,” added Martell.

The keynote speaker is Bart

Astor, author of 12 books and an expert in life’s transitions who

has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America, PBS’s Marketplace and Ric

Edelman’s The Truth About Money. Astor’s talk, “Those Were the Days,

My Friend,” will lead attendees to reflect on who they are, where they

came from, and what their future holds by thoughtfully weaving in music

and stories.

Attendees will have their choice of three out of nine breakout sessions

in the following tracks: “Reimagining Your Possibilities,” “Loving Where

You Live” and “Financing Your Dreams.” Workshops in the first track will

help attendees with meaningful goal setting and purposefully finding

their passion, while those in the second track will have attendees

reassessing where they lay their head. The final track will focus on

funding all their new plans.

Conference attendees will receive a box lunch, get the chance to meet

with service providers, and enter raffle prize drawings.

WHAT: Avenidas Boomer University: “Mapping Out Your Future” (day-long conference for retirement planning) WHEN: Sat. April 2, 8:30am-3pm WHERE: Mitchell Park Community Center 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303, (free parking) WHY: Conference

to present information from experts on how to reimage future possibilities, love where you live and how to finance your dreams WHO: Ideal for anyone 50+ years of age who wants to start planning their

future TICKETS: Tickets

are $45 via Eventbrite and include lunch INFO: Avenidas

or (650) 289-5435

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

8:30am—9:00am:

Registration.

Coffee and orange juice provided by Home Care Assistance. Visit sponsor

booths

to win prizes.

9-9:45am: Keynote: “Those Were the Days, My Friend!”

Bart

Astor, expert in life’s transitions and author of 12 books. By weaving

in music and stories,

Bart will lead people to reflect on who they

are, where they came from, and what their future

holds.

10-11:15am: Session 1

Attendees choose one of three

workshops:

1. “Goal Setting for a Successful Transition to the 2nd

Half of Your Life” Bart Astor, Author Explore ways to create dynamic new goals and identify role models.

Examine how work and volunteer activities can aid in achieving those goals, as well as

providing new challenges. Learn to take a more proactive approach to your future with these

new tools. 2. “Fall in Love with Your House Again” Genie Nowicki, CKD, CBD, CID, CAPS, Harrell Remodeling; Cindy Hofen, Senior Transitions Specialist; Nancy Goldcamp, Moderator Fast paced, multi-disciplined overview includes planning, costs,

benefits, tips, checklists, and fundamentals for taking your current residence from Now to WOW. Make

your current home meet your current and future needs. 3. “Understanding Why Long Term Care is Essential to Retirement

Planning” Debra Rauser, RN & LTC Specialist, xACSIA Partners Longer life expectancies increase the need for Long Term Care (LTC),

making LTC one of the biggest risks we face today. LTC costs can turn a lifetime of

savings upside down. Get your questions answered and better understand your options on how to pay

for LTC—an essential piece of retirement planning and financial security. 11:30am-12:45pm: Session 2 Attendees choose one of three workshops: 4. “Finding Purpose and Meaning” Agnes Le, Instructor & Executive Coach, Stanford; Stuart Silverman, Exec. Dir., Next Stage University At this stage in life, many of us yearn to find activities that

focus on what matters most to us. This fun and interactive session helps you explore what makes

you come alive, whether it is reinventing yourself in an encore career, pursuing a new

interest, volunteering for a cause or spending more time with family. 5. “It’s Not What You Sell it for, but What You Get to Keep that

Counts” Sandeep Varma, Wealth Strategist Many long-time homeowners would sell their houses, but the specter

of huge capital-gains taxes holds them back. If you’ve heard about avoiding capital gains,

charitable remainder trusts, investing to create income, and want to learn more, attend

this session. 6. “Planning for a Prosperous Retirement” K. Esther Szabo, CFP, CEO, Gates Pass Advisors Everyone knows they want to live out their retirement years in

comfort and ease, but many do not know how to really quantify their financial path. This

workshop will review a 5-step process for getting to the heart of one’s most critical needs and

wants to create a successful pre-and post-retirement. 12:45-1:30pm: Lunch. Prize drawings at 1:15 1:30-2:45pm: Session 3 Attendees choose one of three workshops: 7. “Boost Your Happiness and Transform Your Life!” Jim McCarthy, Motivational Speaker This interactive session will cover life purpose, relationships, and

even regrets. You’ll also learn scientifically proven practices which help you appreciate what

you have, be thankful for who you are, and discover more happiness. 8. “Alternative Housing Choices” Nancy Goldcamp, Seniors Real Estate Specialist; Susan Thaxton, CSR, Senior Seasons Wondering where to live when you retire or “right-size?” Not sure

what the options are? Grab a seat and buckle-up. This overview will cover local area

ideas, options you may have dreamed of, and ideas to spark your imagination. 9. “How Social Security and Medicare Fit into Your Retirement Plan” Barbara Krimsky Binder, CFP, BKB Financial Advisors Get up to speed on how these government programs work. Learn how

recent legal changes to Social Security might affect you, along with ways to increase

your benefit. Then discover what Medicare covers, how much it costs, and how to avoid penalties

and coverage gaps.

Sponsors:

City

of Palo Alto

Nancy

Goldcamp

Home

Care Assistance

Care

Indeed

Home

Instead Senior Care

Harrell

Remodeling

Senior

Seasons

Next Stage University

Matched

Caregivers

Alcara

Seniors

at Home

Webster

House

About Avenidas:

Avenidas

is a non-profit organization that offers tools for positive aging to

people and their families on the mid-Peninsula. The organization runs a

community center in downtown Palo Alto, a dual-licensed facility in

Mountain View that provides adult day care and adult day health care

called Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center, and an aging-in-place membership

program, Avenidas Village.

Contacts

Avenidas

Kari Martell, 650-289-5427

kmartell@avenidas.org