Bask Appoints Consumer Product Marketing Expert Tim Kapp as VP of Product

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bask

Technology Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of managed

tech services for seniors and small businesses, today announced that Tim

Kapp has been appointed Vice President of Product. Kapp has more than

two decades of consumer product marketing under his belt, including

consulting for iconic brands such as AT&T and InterContinental Hotels

Group.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Tim aboard. It is time for an industry

leader to emerge in providing safe, secure technology advice and

services to the senior and microSMB markets. Clear product strategy will

drive Bask towards owning that market leadership,” said James P. Dunn,

CEO of Bask. “Tim’s track record in developing and delivering consumer

products and services through advanced technology is a perfect fit, and

it will accelerate our mission to be the premier provider of technology

support for the senior market and beyond.”

In his new capacity, Kapp will work closely with Bask CMO Seth Greenberg

to develop indispensable support services for Boomers and seniors who

use technology to connect with loved ones and live richer, longer lives.

Kapp joins Bask in the company’s first year after undergoing a

successful rebrand from iTOK Technology Advisors, Inc.

Before joining Bask, Kapp founded Citigen, a consulting firm

specializing in technology product management that helped launch

successful online communities such as QuitSmoking.com and

BloomForWomen.com. He also cofounded Arkona, founded Bayhill Group, and

consulted for clients such as AT&T, InterContinental Hotels Group, The

SCO Group, and The RBL Group. He holds a BA in Economics and an MBA in

Quantitative Analysis from Brigham Young University.

“I’m thrilled to join the leadership team at Bask, especially given its

mission to arm people with best-in-class services and products to

leverage technology with ease and confidence, no matter their age,” said

Kapp. “Bask is changing the way that seniors experience technology, and

I’m looking forward to channeling my experience in technology and

service adoption into Bask’s customer experience.”

About Bask

Bask offers more than tech support–it provides people support. The

company empowers its members to embrace new technology and stay

protected from threats to their privacy and personal data. Its

Technology Advisors provide help right when people need it, for any

device, in everyday language. In the digital age, Bask delivers remote

technology support that puts human connection first. For more

information, please visit http://www.bask.com.

