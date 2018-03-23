Bask Appoints Consumer Product Marketing Expert Tim Kapp as VP of Product

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bask
Technology Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of managed
tech services for seniors and small businesses, today announced that Tim
Kapp has been appointed Vice President of Product. Kapp has more than
two decades of consumer product marketing under his belt, including
consulting for iconic brands such as AT&T and InterContinental Hotels
Group.
“We’re very pleased to welcome Tim aboard. It is time for an industry
leader to emerge in providing safe, secure technology advice and
services to the senior and microSMB markets. Clear product strategy will
drive Bask towards owning that market leadership,” said James P. Dunn,
CEO of Bask. “Tim’s track record in developing and delivering consumer
products and services through advanced technology is a perfect fit, and
it will accelerate our mission to be the premier provider of technology
support for the senior market and beyond.”
In his new capacity, Kapp will work closely with Bask CMO Seth Greenberg
to develop indispensable support services for Boomers and seniors who
use technology to connect with loved ones and live richer, longer lives.
Kapp joins Bask in the company’s first year after undergoing a
successful rebrand from iTOK Technology Advisors, Inc.
Before joining Bask, Kapp founded Citigen, a consulting firm
specializing in technology product management that helped launch
successful online communities such as QuitSmoking.com and
BloomForWomen.com. He also cofounded Arkona, founded Bayhill Group, and
consulted for clients such as AT&T, InterContinental Hotels Group, The
SCO Group, and The RBL Group. He holds a BA in Economics and an MBA in
Quantitative Analysis from Brigham Young University.
“I’m thrilled to join the leadership team at Bask, especially given its
mission to arm people with best-in-class services and products to
leverage technology with ease and confidence, no matter their age,” said
Kapp. “Bask is changing the way that seniors experience technology, and
I’m looking forward to channeling my experience in technology and
service adoption into Bask’s customer experience.”
About Bask
Bask offers more than tech support–it provides people support. The
company empowers its members to embrace new technology and stay
protected from threats to their privacy and personal data. Its
Technology Advisors provide help right when people need it, for any
device, in everyday language. In the digital age, Bask delivers remote
technology support that puts human connection first. For more
information, please visit http://www.bask.com.
