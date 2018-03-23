BURGER KING® Expands Home Delivery Test to Miami, Florida

Calling all South Florida residents! BURGER KING® (NYSE: BKW) brand invites local guests to discover why TASTE IS KINGSM from the comfort of their home, dorm or office as the brand expands its BK® Delivers program into Miami. With as many as 35 participating BK® restaurants by end of year, serving both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, guests can now enjoy their favorite WHOPPER® sandwich and crispy fries, delivered to a location of their choosing.

BK® Delivers allows guests to order their favorite menu items by visiting www.BKDelivers.com or calling toll-free at 1-855-ORDER-BK (1-855-673-7325) to place an order for delivery from a participating BK® restaurant that is located within the delivery radius. The proprietary thermal packaging technology helps to ensure that customers only receive hot, delicious food every time. BK® Delivers is also available in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as internationally in Turkey, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Brazil.

We are thrilled to expand the BK® Delivers test to our loyal guests in the brands hometown of Miami, Florida, said Alex Macedo, senior vice president and general manager of U.S. franchise business for Burger King Worldwide. Our goal has always been to provide excellent service and great tasting food to our loyal fans. After seeing the success this program has experienced with residents in the Washington, D.C. area, we are excited to bring this convenience to South Florida.

With a minimum order of $10, guests can choose from a variety of popular menu items, including the brands signature WHOPPER® sandwich. Orders in the South Florida area can be placed during delivery operating hours of 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.*. BK® Delivers currently does not include fountain drinks, ICEE® beverages, shakes, soft serve desserts, coffee or breakfast items. However, real fruit smoothies, bottled soft drinks and water are available for purchase. Please visit www.BKDelivers.com for a list of participating restaurant locations.

*Delivery hours and pricing vary by location, visit www.BKDelivers.com for details.

ABOUT BURGER KING WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1954, BURGER KING® (NYSE: BKW) is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates in over 12,600 locations serving over 11 million guests daily in 83 countries and territories worldwide. Approximately 95 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about Burger King Worldwide, please visit the company’s website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.