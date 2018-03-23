Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is #1 Top Selling Console Game Year to Date in U.S., Based on Revenues

Activision’s Blockbuster Call of Duty Franchise is #1 Top
Selling Console Video Game Franchise in North America for 8th
Consecutive Year
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision
Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI),
today announced that Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare is
the #1 console video game in the U.S., based on year-to-date revenues
from physical unit sales. The title, which launched on November 4th,
is also the #1 top selling console title for the month of November,
based on revenue from physical unit sales. Additionally, Activision’s
Call of Duty® franchise is the #1 console video game
franchise in North America for the 8th consecutive year,
based on year-to-date revenue from physical unit sales.
“Call of Duty is retail’s #1 grossing console franchise in the U.S. for
the 8th consecutive year and the boldly innovative Infinite Warfare is
the #1 grossing console game of the year at retail in the U.S.,” said
Eric Hirshberg, Activision’s CEO. “In addition to our annual blockbuster
release, Call of Duty is about engaging fans year around. Black Ops 3
has had amazing engagement all year and now with the classic, boots on
the ground gameplay of Modern Warfare Remastered, and the thrilling new
experiences of Infinite Warfare, we have a great experience for every
Call of Duty fan this holiday.”
Also, available now is the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Season Pass, which can be purchased on its own or as part of the Legacy
Pro or Digital Deluxe editions of the game. Season Pass gives discounted
access to four Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC Map
Packs released during 2017 (discount based on a Season Pass suggested
retail price of $49.99, and four individual DLC Map Packs at a suggested
retail price of $15 each) that take innovative multiplayer mechanics to
a variety of all-new, sensational environments.
The DLC Map Packs will be available first on the PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system, and availability and release dates may vary by
platform. Season Pass owners will also get four new terrifying zombie
adventures featuring quirky environments and fearsome enemies.
Additionally, as a special offer, Season Pass owners will receive 10
Rare Supply Drops and 1,000 bonus Salvage that fans can use to craft new
Prototype weapons in multiplayer.
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is rated M for Mature
(Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language,
Suggestive Themes). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
is available in the Legacy and Digital Deluxe Editions of Call of
Duty: Infinite Warfare. The title is rated M for Mature (Blood,
Intense Violence, Strong Language). Check local retailers for
availability of all Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Editions.
For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com.
Fans can also follow @CallofDuty on Twitter,
Instagram
and Facebook.
Modern Warfare Remastered is a full game download.
Internet connection required. For disc-based Legacy editions of Infinite
Warfare on PS4™ system and Xbox One, Infinite Warfare game disc must be
inserted to play Modern Warfare Remastered. Internet Connection
Required. For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com/MWR_FAQ.
About Activision Publishing, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing,
Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive
entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and
is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company.
More information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company’s website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in
this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations,
plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including expected
release dates, or of the features and functionality of the Call of
Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass and DLC Map Packs are
forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision
Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release
include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the
risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report
on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The
forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information
available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the
date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision
Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may
ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of
the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard
and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which
are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially
from current expectations.
© 2016 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, MODERN
WARFARE, CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE, and CALL OF DUTY INFINITE WARFARE
are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.
Contacts
Activision Publishing, Inc.
Kelvin Liu, 310-255-2213
Sr. PR
Manager
Kelvin.Liu@activision.com