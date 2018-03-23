Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is #1 Top Selling Console Game Year to Date in U.S., Based on Revenues

Activision’s Blockbuster Call of Duty Franchise is #1 Top

Selling Console Video Game Franchise in North America for 8th

Consecutive Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision

Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI),

today announced that Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare is

the #1 console video game in the U.S., based on year-to-date revenues

from physical unit sales. The title, which launched on November 4th,

is also the #1 top selling console title for the month of November,

based on revenue from physical unit sales. Additionally, Activision’s

Call of Duty® franchise is the #1 console video game

franchise in North America for the 8th consecutive year,

based on year-to-date revenue from physical unit sales.

“Call of Duty is retail’s #1 grossing console franchise in the U.S. for

the 8th consecutive year and the boldly innovative Infinite Warfare is

the #1 grossing console game of the year at retail in the U.S.,” said

Eric Hirshberg, Activision’s CEO. “In addition to our annual blockbuster

release, Call of Duty is about engaging fans year around. Black Ops 3

has had amazing engagement all year and now with the classic, boots on

the ground gameplay of Modern Warfare Remastered, and the thrilling new

experiences of Infinite Warfare, we have a great experience for every

Call of Duty fan this holiday.”

Also, available now is the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Season Pass, which can be purchased on its own or as part of the Legacy

Pro or Digital Deluxe editions of the game. Season Pass gives discounted

access to four Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC Map

Packs released during 2017 (discount based on a Season Pass suggested

retail price of $49.99, and four individual DLC Map Packs at a suggested

retail price of $15 each) that take innovative multiplayer mechanics to

a variety of all-new, sensational environments.

The DLC Map Packs will be available first on the PlayStation®4 computer

entertainment system, and availability and release dates may vary by

platform. Season Pass owners will also get four new terrifying zombie

adventures featuring quirky environments and fearsome enemies.

Additionally, as a special offer, Season Pass owners will receive 10

Rare Supply Drops and 1,000 bonus Salvage that fans can use to craft new

Prototype weapons in multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is rated M for Mature

(Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language,

Suggestive Themes). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

is available in the Legacy and Digital Deluxe Editions of Call of

Duty: Infinite Warfare. The title is rated M for Mature (Blood,

Intense Violence, Strong Language). Check local retailers for

availability of all Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Editions.

For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com.

Fans can also follow @CallofDuty on Twitter,

Instagram

and Facebook.

Modern Warfare Remastered is a full game download.

Internet connection required. For disc-based Legacy editions of Infinite

Warfare on PS4™ system and Xbox One, Infinite Warfare game disc must be

inserted to play Modern Warfare Remastered. Internet Connection

Required. For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com/MWR_FAQ.

© 2016 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, MODERN

WARFARE, CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE, and CALL OF DUTY INFINITE WARFARE

are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

