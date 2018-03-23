Cambrooke Launches RESTORE Powder and RESTORE Lite Powder, Two Medical Food Hydration Beverages

AYER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Glytactin–Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc., a leader in therapeutic nutrition for

inborn errors of metabolism and ketogenic diet therapy, announces the

launch of Glytactin RESTORE Powder™ and Glytactin RESTORE Lite Powder™,

two medical food hydration beverages offered in convenient, portable,

single-serve, stick-packs for the dietary management of Phenylketonuria

(PKU).





Glytactin with GMP is made from a natural whole protein derived from

whey called glycomacropeptide (GMP). Published clinical evidence

conducted at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, suggests that intact

proteins made with GMP have important benefits for patients with PKU

versus traditional synthetic amino acid based formulas. These benefits

include: improved taste, increased satiety, lower dietary acid load and

improved protein utilization (van Calcar, S.C., MacLeod, E.L., Gleason,

S.T., Etzel, M.R., Clayton, M.K., Wolff, J.A. and Ney, D.M. “Improved

Nutritional Management of Phenylketonuria by Using a Diet Containing

Glycomacropeptide Compared with Amino Acids.” The American Journal of

Clinical Nutrition. 89:1068-1077, 2009; MacLeod E., Clayton M., van

Calcar S., Ney D. “Breakfast with Glycomacropeptide Compared with Amino

Acids Suppresses Plasma Ghrelin Levels in Individuals with

Phenylketonuria.” Molecular Genetics and Metabolism. 2010: Vol.

100, Issue 4: 303-308).

Patient acceptance of metabolic medical food can be a challenge. A

recently published study found that the overall acceptance of medical

food with glytactin products was statistically higher than traditional

synthetic amino acid based formulas (Clayton M., Levy H., Murali, S.,

Ney D., Rice, G. Rohr F., Stroup, B., “Glycomacropeptide for Nutritional

Management of Phenylketonuria: a Randomized, Controlled, Crossover

Trial.” The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 10.3945,

116.135293, 2016).

Glytactin RESTORE Powder contains 5g protein equivalents (PE) and Glytactin

RESTORE Lite Powder contains 10g PE with 55% fewer calories than Glytactin

RESTORE Powder per gram of PE. The formulation contains B vitamins

and electrolytes, which are important for individuals with PKU that have

an active lifestyle as they help to replenish electrolytes lost during

activities. Glytactin RESTORE Powder comes in two all-natural,

delicious berry and orange flavors. Glytactin RESTORE Lite Powder comes

in an all-natural orange flavor. The stick-pack shape of the RESTORE

Powder packets makes them easy to mix into a bottle of water or an

on-the-go sports bottle. Glytactin Restore Powder is an ideal

addition to any PKU diet program for use at school, sports or any time

on-the-go convenience is desired.

“My son stays active playing soccer but struggles to take his PKU

formula before practice because he gets an upset stomach after drinking

his amino acid formula. In addition, the formula is difficult to measure

and mix. The RESTORE Powder is an easy, quick option for him to

both take his formula and stay hydrated at the same time,” says Linda

K., a mom whose son has PKU.

About Cambrooke Therapeutics – Founded in 2000, Cambrooke

Therapeutics is a private equity-backed, Massachusetts-based therapeutic

nutrition company and global provider of medical nutrition products for

patients with serious unmet medical needs. The company works with

physicians and researchers from around the world to develop, test and

commercialize products that are focused on inborn errors of metabolism

and intractable epilepsy. More information is available at www.cambrooketherapeutics.com.

