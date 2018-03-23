Cambrooke Launches RESTORE Powder and RESTORE Lite Powder, Two Medical Food Hydration Beverages

AYER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Glytactin–Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc., a leader in therapeutic nutrition for
inborn errors of metabolism and ketogenic diet therapy, announces the
launch of Glytactin RESTORE Powder™ and Glytactin RESTORE Lite Powder™,
two medical food hydration beverages offered in convenient, portable,
single-serve, stick-packs for the dietary management of Phenylketonuria
(PKU).
Glytactin with GMP is made from a natural whole protein derived from
whey called glycomacropeptide (GMP). Published clinical evidence
conducted at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, suggests that intact
proteins made with GMP have important benefits for patients with PKU
versus traditional synthetic amino acid based formulas. These benefits
include: improved taste, increased satiety, lower dietary acid load and
improved protein utilization (van Calcar, S.C., MacLeod, E.L., Gleason,
S.T., Etzel, M.R., Clayton, M.K., Wolff, J.A. and Ney, D.M. “Improved
Nutritional Management of Phenylketonuria by Using a Diet Containing
Glycomacropeptide Compared with Amino Acids.” The American Journal of
Clinical Nutrition. 89:1068-1077, 2009; MacLeod E., Clayton M., van
Calcar S., Ney D. “Breakfast with Glycomacropeptide Compared with Amino
Acids Suppresses Plasma Ghrelin Levels in Individuals with
Phenylketonuria.” Molecular Genetics and Metabolism. 2010: Vol.
100, Issue 4: 303-308).
Patient acceptance of metabolic medical food can be a challenge. A
recently published study found that the overall acceptance of medical
food with glytactin products was statistically higher than traditional
synthetic amino acid based formulas (Clayton M., Levy H., Murali, S.,
Ney D., Rice, G. Rohr F., Stroup, B., “Glycomacropeptide for Nutritional
Management of Phenylketonuria: a Randomized, Controlled, Crossover
Trial.” The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 10.3945,
116.135293, 2016).
Glytactin RESTORE Powder contains 5g protein equivalents (PE) and Glytactin
RESTORE Lite Powder contains 10g PE with 55% fewer calories than Glytactin
RESTORE Powder per gram of PE. The formulation contains B vitamins
and electrolytes, which are important for individuals with PKU that have
an active lifestyle as they help to replenish electrolytes lost during
activities. Glytactin RESTORE Powder comes in two all-natural,
delicious berry and orange flavors. Glytactin RESTORE Lite Powder comes
in an all-natural orange flavor. The stick-pack shape of the RESTORE
Powder packets makes them easy to mix into a bottle of water or an
on-the-go sports bottle. Glytactin Restore Powder is an ideal
addition to any PKU diet program for use at school, sports or any time
on-the-go convenience is desired.
“My son stays active playing soccer but struggles to take his PKU
formula before practice because he gets an upset stomach after drinking
his amino acid formula. In addition, the formula is difficult to measure
and mix. The RESTORE Powder is an easy, quick option for him to
both take his formula and stay hydrated at the same time,” says Linda
K., a mom whose son has PKU.
About Cambrooke Therapeutics – Founded in 2000, Cambrooke
Therapeutics is a private equity-backed, Massachusetts-based therapeutic
nutrition company and global provider of medical nutrition products for
patients with serious unmet medical needs. The company works with
physicians and researchers from around the world to develop, test and
commercialize products that are focused on inborn errors of metabolism
and intractable epilepsy. More information is available at www.cambrooketherapeutics.com.
