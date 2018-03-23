Carvana Expands Presence in North Carolina With Raleigh Launch

Online auto retailer announces sixth market expansion for 2015;

brings free, next-day delivery to Raleigh residents

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana,

the first complete online auto retailer and Forbes 5th Most

Promising Company, has officially launched in Raleigh, N.C. This new

market will complement Carvana’s existing presence in Charlotte,

enabling the company to reach Raleigh’s more than 5.75 million consumers

with free, next-day delivery. The Raleigh launch marks the sixth new

market launch for Carvana in 2015.





The company’s new location in Raleigh allows residents within a 100-mile

radius of the city center to log onto Carvana.com, purchase a vehicle

entirely online from the comfort of their own home and have it delivered

for free, as soon as the next day. Additionally, new markets like

Raleigh help satisfy the increasingly high demand for Carvana’s online

car buying experience.

“Carvana is the only place where you can search for, buy, trade-in and

finance a car entirely online and, with the Raleigh expansion, we’re

excited to now also be able to offer free, next-day delivery to

consumers in this market,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of

Carvana. “We’ve already seen great response to our offering and how it

enables consumers to skip the dealership and experience a better way to

buy a car, and the Raleigh market is a huge milestone for us to continue

to offer this great experience.”

With more than $300 million in funding, Carvana plans to continue

aggressive growth, and the addition of Raleigh to the company’s

portfolio is a key part of that plan. Carvana now offers free, next-day

delivery to more than 55 million consumers across the country, in eight

markets including Austin, Tex., Birmingham, Ala., Charlotte, N.C.,

Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Tenn., San Antonio and, now, Raleigh, N.C.

Carvana also offers additional delivery options to consumers across the

country, ensuring nationwide access to the Carvana experience.

To show appreciation for Raleigh’s early adopters who purchased a

vehicle through Carvana prior to today’s launch, Carvana will refund the

delivery fee they previously paid with their purchase.

About Carvana

Founded in 2013 and based in Phoenix, Ariz., Carvana is the first

complete online auto retailer offering vehicle purchase in as little at

11 minutes, with an average savings of $1,681. With Carvana you can shop

for, finance, purchase and trade-in a car entirely online, while also

receiving as soon as next-day vehicle delivery or pick-up at the

nation’s first vehicle vending machine. Carvana cars are accident-free,

undergo a 150-point inspection and come with a 100-day/4,189 mile

bumper-to-bumper warranty, as well as a 7-Day Test Drive and

No-Questions-Asked Return Policy. Carvana is revolutionizing the car

buying process through technology, transparency and exceptional customer

service, while eliminating the pressure, hassles and hidden fees that

come with buying from a dealership.

For more information on Carvana, visit www.carvana.com

or connect socially on Facebook,

Instagram

and Twitter.

