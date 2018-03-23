Carvana Expands Presence in North Carolina With Raleigh Launch

Online auto retailer announces sixth market expansion for 2015;
brings free, next-day delivery to Raleigh residents
RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana,
the first complete online auto retailer and Forbes 5th Most
Promising Company, has officially launched in Raleigh, N.C. This new
market will complement Carvana’s existing presence in Charlotte,
enabling the company to reach Raleigh’s more than 5.75 million consumers
with free, next-day delivery. The Raleigh launch marks the sixth new
market launch for Carvana in 2015.
The company’s new location in Raleigh allows residents within a 100-mile
radius of the city center to log onto Carvana.com, purchase a vehicle
entirely online from the comfort of their own home and have it delivered
for free, as soon as the next day. Additionally, new markets like
Raleigh help satisfy the increasingly high demand for Carvana’s online
car buying experience.
“Carvana is the only place where you can search for, buy, trade-in and
finance a car entirely online and, with the Raleigh expansion, we’re
excited to now also be able to offer free, next-day delivery to
consumers in this market,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of
Carvana. “We’ve already seen great response to our offering and how it
enables consumers to skip the dealership and experience a better way to
buy a car, and the Raleigh market is a huge milestone for us to continue
to offer this great experience.”
With more than $300 million in funding, Carvana plans to continue
aggressive growth, and the addition of Raleigh to the company’s
portfolio is a key part of that plan. Carvana now offers free, next-day
delivery to more than 55 million consumers across the country, in eight
markets including Austin, Tex., Birmingham, Ala., Charlotte, N.C.,
Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Tenn., San Antonio and, now, Raleigh, N.C.
Carvana also offers additional delivery options to consumers across the
country, ensuring nationwide access to the Carvana experience.
To show appreciation for Raleigh’s early adopters who purchased a
vehicle through Carvana prior to today’s launch, Carvana will refund the
delivery fee they previously paid with their purchase.
About Carvana
Founded in 2013 and based in Phoenix, Ariz., Carvana is the first
complete online auto retailer offering vehicle purchase in as little at
11 minutes, with an average savings of $1,681. With Carvana you can shop
for, finance, purchase and trade-in a car entirely online, while also
receiving as soon as next-day vehicle delivery or pick-up at the
nation’s first vehicle vending machine. Carvana cars are accident-free,
undergo a 150-point inspection and come with a 100-day/4,189 mile
bumper-to-bumper warranty, as well as a 7-Day Test Drive and
No-Questions-Asked Return Policy. Carvana is revolutionizing the car
buying process through technology, transparency and exceptional customer
service, while eliminating the pressure, hassles and hidden fees that
come with buying from a dealership.
