Christy Wright Gives Women a Guide for Starting and Running a Successful Business in Her New Book, Business Boutique

“More women than ever are starting businesses — side businesses,
home-based businesses, hobby businesses and small businesses,” says
Wright. “With increasing social media platforms and online tools, it’s
never been easier. But there are also many challenges and questions that
come along with starting a business. By giving these women a
step-by-step plan, they’re able to take the guesswork out of running a
business and have the confidence to make money doing what they love.”
In Business Boutique, Wright shares her four-tiered plan that
makes business concepts easy to understand and implement. She speaks to
proven principles on marketing, selling and social media, and she
addresses more complex issues like taxes, copyrights and personnel. And
with many women working from home, Wright offers practical advice for
establishing boundaries and finding the balance between work and family.
In each chapter Wright gives women tactical steps that allow them to
create their own, customized step-by-step business plan.
About Christy Wright
Both entertaining and inspiring, Christy Wright presents messages that
educate and give hope to audiences nationwide. As the creator of
Business Boutique and through her podcast and sold-out live events,
Christy has equipped thousands of women to successfully run and grow a
business so they can make money doing what they love. Christy is a
Certified Business Coach and Ramsey Personality. Since joining Ramsey
Solutions in 2009, she has spoken to audiences across the country at
women’s conferences, national business conferences and Fortune 500
companies. You can follow Christy on Twitter and Instagram at
@ChristyBWright and online at ChristyWright.com or
facebook.com/OfficialChristyWright.
