Christy Wright Gives Women a Guide for Starting and Running a Successful Business in Her New Book, Business Boutique

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Certified Business Coach and speaker Christy Wright has authored the new

book Business Boutique to help women business owners overcome the

obstacles they face and equip them with a proven plan for running and

growing their business. Published by Ramsey Press, Business Boutique (ISBN:

978-1-9421-2103-9) released April 17, 2017, and retails for $24.99. More

information is available at www.ChristyWright.com.





“More women than ever are starting businesses — side businesses,

home-based businesses, hobby businesses and small businesses,” says

Wright. “With increasing social media platforms and online tools, it’s

never been easier. But there are also many challenges and questions that

come along with starting a business. By giving these women a

step-by-step plan, they’re able to take the guesswork out of running a

business and have the confidence to make money doing what they love.”

In Business Boutique, Wright shares her four-tiered plan that

makes business concepts easy to understand and implement. She speaks to

proven principles on marketing, selling and social media, and she

addresses more complex issues like taxes, copyrights and personnel. And

with many women working from home, Wright offers practical advice for

establishing boundaries and finding the balance between work and family.

In each chapter Wright gives women tactical steps that allow them to

create their own, customized step-by-step business plan.

About Christy Wright

Both entertaining and inspiring, Christy Wright presents messages that

educate and give hope to audiences nationwide. As the creator of

Business Boutique and through her podcast and sold-out live events,

Christy has equipped thousands of women to successfully run and grow a

business so they can make money doing what they love. Christy is a

Certified Business Coach and Ramsey Personality. Since joining Ramsey

Solutions in 2009, she has spoken to audiences across the country at

women’s conferences, national business conferences and Fortune 500

companies. You can follow Christy on Twitter and Instagram at

@ChristyBWright and online at ChristyWright.com or

facebook.com/OfficialChristyWright.

