Cigna Takes the Mystery out of Picking a Dentist and Getting Dental Care with New Online and Mobile Tools

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cigna (NYSE: CI) is making selecting a dentist and budgeting for dental

expenses easier for Dental Preferred Provider Organization (DPPO)

customers through new online comparison tools. The enhancements include

personalized out-of-pocket costs by service and by dental office as well

as detailed profiles about each dentist, often including photos and

videos. The tools

are now available on myCigna.com, Cigna’s personalized customer website,

and the myCigna mobile app.

“Eliminating surprises is an important step in encouraging people to go

to the dentist. I believe that patients who have easy access to details

about my practice, can read other patients’ reviews about my services

and see photos of my office online ahead of time will be more at ease

and, ultimately, be more likely to get regular dental checkups,” said

Ebi Nikjoo, DDS, a California dentist participating in Cigna’s DPPO

network.

According to Cigna

research, adults who skip oral health checkups despite having dental

benefits often say it is because they are afraid of the cost or of the

dentist. More than one-fourth of people with dental benefits surveyed

aren’t using them to their full advantage, many because of these fears.

The new tools help eliminate these obstacles by providing more upfront

information about the dental visit.

Before scheduling an appointment, Cigna customers can compare their

out-of-pocket costs among multiple dentists for the same services. For

most DPPO customers this also reflects their plan’s coinsurance and

deductible. In addition, customers can consider a “Brighter Score” which

evaluates the dentist’s professional history, affordability and patient

reviews.

“Many consumers read movie reviews before buying a theater ticket or

restaurant reviews before making a reservation – reading patients’

reviews of dentists before making an appointment can be reassuring and

encourage appropriate levels of dental care. Having easy access to

out-of-pocket cost information and each dentist’s professional history

can help eliminate surprises before, during and after dental visits,”

said Fred Scardellette, Vice President, Specialty Business Operations

for Cigna.

Cigna is the first health service company to provide its customers with

these enhancements from Brighter, a health care technology company that

has created a SaaS-enabled healthcare marketplace that makes it easier

for providers and payers to help individuals get the most value from

dental benefits.

Later this spring, customers will also be able to take advantage of

online and mobile appointment scheduling and electronic appointment

reminders for network DPPO dentists who choose to offer these

conveniences.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company

dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense

of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or

through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna

Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance

Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance

Company of New York, and their affiliates. Such products and services

include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,

behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other

related products including group life, accident and disability

insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and

jurisdictions, and has more than 90 million customer relationships

throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to

follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Contacts

Cigna Corporation

Karen Eldred, 860-787-7015

karen.eldred@cigna.com