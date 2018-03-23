Cigna Takes the Mystery out of Picking a Dentist and Getting Dental Care with New Online and Mobile Tools

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cigna (NYSE: CI) is making selecting a dentist and budgeting for dental
expenses easier for Dental Preferred Provider Organization (DPPO)
customers through new online comparison tools. The enhancements include
personalized out-of-pocket costs by service and by dental office as well
as detailed profiles about each dentist, often including photos and
videos. The tools
are now available on myCigna.com, Cigna’s personalized customer website,
and the myCigna mobile app.
“Eliminating surprises is an important step in encouraging people to go
to the dentist. I believe that patients who have easy access to details
about my practice, can read other patients’ reviews about my services
and see photos of my office online ahead of time will be more at ease
and, ultimately, be more likely to get regular dental checkups,” said
Ebi Nikjoo, DDS, a California dentist participating in Cigna’s DPPO
network.
According to Cigna
research, adults who skip oral health checkups despite having dental
benefits often say it is because they are afraid of the cost or of the
dentist. More than one-fourth of people with dental benefits surveyed
aren’t using them to their full advantage, many because of these fears.
The new tools help eliminate these obstacles by providing more upfront
information about the dental visit.
Before scheduling an appointment, Cigna customers can compare their
out-of-pocket costs among multiple dentists for the same services. For
most DPPO customers this also reflects their plan’s coinsurance and
deductible. In addition, customers can consider a “Brighter Score” which
evaluates the dentist’s professional history, affordability and patient
reviews.
“Many consumers read movie reviews before buying a theater ticket or
restaurant reviews before making a reservation – reading patients’
reviews of dentists before making an appointment can be reassuring and
encourage appropriate levels of dental care. Having easy access to
out-of-pocket cost information and each dentist’s professional history
can help eliminate surprises before, during and after dental visits,”
said Fred Scardellette, Vice President, Specialty Business Operations
for Cigna.
Cigna is the first health service company to provide its customers with
these enhancements from Brighter, a health care technology company that
has created a SaaS-enabled healthcare marketplace that makes it easier
for providers and payers to help individuals get the most value from
dental benefits.
Later this spring, customers will also be able to take advantage of
online and mobile appointment scheduling and electronic appointment
reminders for network DPPO dentists who choose to offer these
conveniences.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna
Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance
Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance
Company of New York, and their affiliates. Such products and services
include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 90 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to
follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
