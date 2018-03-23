Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $2.5 Billion Citibank, N.A. Bond Issuance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citi today announced that it hired women-owned firms as lead managers of
a $2.5 billion bond issuance on behalf of Citibank, N.A. The transaction
illustrates Citi’s deep, long-standing commitment to diversity and
inclusion, and to helping women, minority and veteran-owned businesses
grow and succeed.
In the deal, which priced on March 13, Citi hired seven women-owned
broker-dealers to assist in the distribution of the bonds to investors.
The firms included C.L. King & Associates; Capital Institutional
Services, Inc.; Lebenthal & Co., LLC; MFR Securities, Inc.; Siebert
Cisneros Shank & Co., L.L.C.; Telsey Advisory Group; and Tigress
Financial Partners LLC.
“We are honored to work with these firms, which provided exceptional
support and execution for the issuance,” said James Forese, President of
Citi and Head of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group. “This transaction
clearly illustrates Citi’s strong commitment to diversity and to
providing opportunities for women-owned firms.”
Through the March 13 deal, Citibank, N.A. issued $1.5 billion in 2-year
fixed-rate senior notes and $1 billion in 2-year floating-rate senior
notes. This transaction marks the first offering from Citibank, N.A.
since 2009 and the first under the recently announced bank note program.
Investors responded positively to the deal, which follows a similar
offering in March of 2016, when Citi worked exclusively with women-owned
firms to syndicate a $1.5 billion bond offering on behalf of Citigroup
Inc.
“MFR Securities appreciates the opportunity to work with Citi and these
outstanding firms,” said Maria Fiorini Ramirez, Owner of MFR Securities,
Inc. “By highlighting the strength of women-owned businesses, Citi is
playing a vital role in promoting diversity in the capital markets and
well beyond.”
“We are proud to be part of this exciting transaction,” said Alexandra
Lebenthal, CEO of Lebenthal & Co. “Through its commitment to work with
women-owned businesses, Citi continues to demonstrate that it is a firm
that understands the importance of women to this economy.”
Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
