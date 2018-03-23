Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $2.5 Billion Citibank, N.A. Bond Issuance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citi today announced that it hired women-owned firms as lead managers of

a $2.5 billion bond issuance on behalf of Citibank, N.A. The transaction

illustrates Citi’s deep, long-standing commitment to diversity and

inclusion, and to helping women, minority and veteran-owned businesses

grow and succeed.

In the deal, which priced on March 13, Citi hired seven women-owned

broker-dealers to assist in the distribution of the bonds to investors.

The firms included C.L. King & Associates; Capital Institutional

Services, Inc.; Lebenthal & Co., LLC; MFR Securities, Inc.; Siebert

Cisneros Shank & Co., L.L.C.; Telsey Advisory Group; and Tigress

Financial Partners LLC.

“We are honored to work with these firms, which provided exceptional

support and execution for the issuance,” said James Forese, President of

Citi and Head of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group. “This transaction

clearly illustrates Citi’s strong commitment to diversity and to

providing opportunities for women-owned firms.”

Through the March 13 deal, Citibank, N.A. issued $1.5 billion in 2-year

fixed-rate senior notes and $1 billion in 2-year floating-rate senior

notes. This transaction marks the first offering from Citibank, N.A.

since 2009 and the first under the recently announced bank note program.

Investors responded positively to the deal, which follows a similar

offering in March of 2016, when Citi worked exclusively with women-owned

firms to syndicate a $1.5 billion bond offering on behalf of Citigroup

Inc.

“MFR Securities appreciates the opportunity to work with Citi and these

outstanding firms,” said Maria Fiorini Ramirez, Owner of MFR Securities,

Inc. “By highlighting the strength of women-owned businesses, Citi is

playing a vital role in promoting diversity in the capital markets and

well beyond.”

“We are proud to be part of this exciting transaction,” said Alexandra

Lebenthal, CEO of Lebenthal & Co. “Through its commitment to work with

women-owned businesses, Citi continues to demonstrate that it is a firm

that understands the importance of women to this economy.”

