City of Lewisville, Mary Kay, Inc. and M.R. & Evelyn Hudson Foundation Partner to Bring Real-World Entrepreneurship Curriculum into the Classroom

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brush off your business ideas, Lewisville High School students.

The City of Lewisville, Mary Kay, Inc., and the M.R. & Evelyn Hudson

Foundation have announced a unique 10-year partnership with the

Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) that will offer a robust

entrepreneurship curriculum for 75 Lewisville High School students this

year.

The curriculum, based on the nationally-renowned INCubatoredu,

will encourage students to develop their own businesses with the help of

local professionals. To help steer the young entrepreneurs toward

success, Mary Kay business leaders will volunteer to mentor students

through simulations, lesson plans and on-going business assessments.

“This is a great opportunity to encourage practical business thinking

and innovative product development by the outstanding students of

Lewisville High School,” said Mayor Rudy Durham. “We welcome this

partnership with LISD, Mary Kay, and the M.R. & Evelyn Hudson

Foundation. Together, we can help local students prepare for the highly

competitive world they’ll face after high school.”

The course will use lean startup methodology to teach business concepts.

The lean methodology favors shortened product development cycles to

rapidly discover if a business model is viable using experimentation,

iterative product releases and validated learning. Students will learn

by using a hands-on approach while business leaders provide coaching.

The best part? The course will culminate with students engaging in a

“Shark Tank”-style pitch to actual investors for funding.

The curriculum funds were made possible through a grant from the M.R. &

Evelyn Hudson Foundation as well as an investment from Mary Kay, Inc.

“Mary Kay has a rich history of encouraging women to follow their dreams

by igniting their entrepreneurial spirits,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green,

Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Kay. “In 1963, Mary Kay Ash founded her

dream company with only $5,000 and a business plan. We’re proud to

continue honoring her legacy by investing in local future entrepreneurs

who hope to follow in her footsteps.”

“Lewisville High School students will benefit from the partnership with

Mary Kay by seeing learning come to life,” Lewisville High School

Principal Jeffrey Kajs said. “This opportunity makes the learning

tangible for students while providing them real-world

experiences. Without Mary Kay, our students would only be able to read,

hear or discuss entrepreneurship. With their partnership, the students

are able to ‘do.’ In conjunction with the experiences, the mentoring

from business leaders will last a lifetime and help shape so many

students with their future.”

As part of the agreement between LISD and the City of Lewisville, the

program can continue for up to five years, with an option to renew for

an additional five years after 2023. The funding will cover the annual

dues of the INCubatoredu program as well as the seed money for students

to start their businesses.

About Mary Kay

At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a

rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For 55 years, Mary

Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly

40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in

cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover

more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com.

Contacts

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

marykay.com/newsroom

972.687.5332

or media@mkcorp.com