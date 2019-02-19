City of Lewisville, Mary Kay, Inc. and M.R. & Evelyn Hudson Foundation Partner to Bring Real-World Entrepreneurship Curriculum into the Classroom

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brush off your business ideas, Lewisville High School students.
The City of Lewisville, Mary Kay, Inc., and the M.R. & Evelyn Hudson
Foundation have announced a unique 10-year partnership with the
Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) that will offer a robust
entrepreneurship curriculum for 75 Lewisville High School students this
year.
The curriculum, based on the nationally-renowned INCubatoredu,
will encourage students to develop their own businesses with the help of
local professionals. To help steer the young entrepreneurs toward
success, Mary Kay business leaders will volunteer to mentor students
through simulations, lesson plans and on-going business assessments.
“This is a great opportunity to encourage practical business thinking
and innovative product development by the outstanding students of
Lewisville High School,” said Mayor Rudy Durham. “We welcome this
partnership with LISD, Mary Kay, and the M.R. & Evelyn Hudson
Foundation. Together, we can help local students prepare for the highly
competitive world they’ll face after high school.”
The course will use lean startup methodology to teach business concepts.
The lean methodology favors shortened product development cycles to
rapidly discover if a business model is viable using experimentation,
iterative product releases and validated learning. Students will learn
by using a hands-on approach while business leaders provide coaching.
The best part? The course will culminate with students engaging in a
“Shark Tank”-style pitch to actual investors for funding.
The curriculum funds were made possible through a grant from the M.R. &
Evelyn Hudson Foundation as well as an investment from Mary Kay, Inc.
“Mary Kay has a rich history of encouraging women to follow their dreams
by igniting their entrepreneurial spirits,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green,
Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Kay. “In 1963, Mary Kay Ash founded her
dream company with only $5,000 and a business plan. We’re proud to
continue honoring her legacy by investing in local future entrepreneurs
who hope to follow in her footsteps.”
“Lewisville High School students will benefit from the partnership with
Mary Kay by seeing learning come to life,” Lewisville High School
Principal Jeffrey Kajs said. “This opportunity makes the learning
tangible for students while providing them real-world
experiences. Without Mary Kay, our students would only be able to read,
hear or discuss entrepreneurship. With their partnership, the students
are able to ‘do.’ In conjunction with the experiences, the mentoring
from business leaders will last a lifetime and help shape so many
students with their future.”
As part of the agreement between LISD and the City of Lewisville, the
program can continue for up to five years, with an option to renew for
an additional five years after 2023. The funding will cover the annual
dues of the INCubatoredu program as well as the seed money for students
to start their businesses.
About Mary Kay
At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a
rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For 55 years, Mary
Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly
40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in
cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover
more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com.
Contacts
Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications
marykay.com/newsroom
972.687.5332
or media@mkcorp.com