Combined Insurance Supports and Educates Consumers During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

GLENVIEW, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Combined Insurance, a leading provider of individual supplemental accident,
disability,
health,
and life
insurance products, and an ACE Group company, is proud to voice
support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer impacts
thousands of U.S. women and families every year, both medically and
financially. In addition to promoting recognition of breast cancer
awareness, a team of Combined Insurance employees continue to fundraise
for the 2015 ‘Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk in Chicago on October
24, and Combined Insurance currently ranks in the top five companies
leading the way in donations for this event.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the U.S.
will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. Additionally,
about 231,840 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in
women this year. The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are
gender and age.
“Breast cancer diagnosis, treatments, and post-treatment therapies can
be lengthy and costly. This is why we want to remind women that choosing
the right supplemental insurance plan can help cover out-of-pocket costs
and provide peace of mind when they need it most,” said Jan Martin, Vice
President, Product Innovation for Combined Insurance. “During a month
when breast cancer is top of mind for many women in our communities, we
also want to remind women to take the necessary steps to protect against
the disease and to assess their insurance protection needs.”
Combined Insurance recognizes that while cancer survival rates have
greatly improved in recent years, people should consider the need for
cancer insurance to provide additional coverage beyond existing major
medical insurance coverage.
“Many people find that they are not prepared when a life-threatening
sickness strikes. Incurring excessive out-of-pocket costs and medical
expenses can put significant financial strain on individuals and
families,” said Holly Waldhoff, Director, New Business Expansion for
Combined Insurance. “Over the years, I have seen the impact that a
supplemental insurance plan has on a family to help cover out-of-pocket
costs associated with major illness.”
Features and benefits to look for when considering purchasing a cancer
insurance policy include:
-
An insurance company with an established history, financial stability,
and a high rating by insurance industry rating organizations
-
A flexible plan that can be tailored to the needs of an individual or
family
-
A plan with guaranteed renewability for the principal insured’s
lifetime
-
A plan that provides for benefit payments to be made directly to the
insured or insured’s designee
-
No reduction in benefits, regardless of the insured’s age or number of
claims previously paid
Founded in 1922 by W. Clement Stone, Combined Insurance has had a
tradition of success in the insurance industry of over 90 years. In
addition to the company’s A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, it
has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best, one of the
world’s top insurance rating firms. The company has also been recognized
for six consecutive years as a leading provider of supplemental
insurance on Ward’s 50 Top Performing Health-Life Insurance Companies
list.
About Combined Insurance
Combined Insurance Company of America is a leading provider of
individual supplemental accident, disability, health, and life insurance
products and an ACE Group company. With a field sales force and
corporate staff in excess of 5,000 people worldwide, Combined Insurance
meets the growing coverage needs of policyholders around the globe. For
more information, call 1-800-490-1322 or visit www.combinedinsurance.com.
About ACE
ACE Group is one of the world’s largest multiline property and casualty
insurers. With operations in 54 countries, ACE provides commercial and
personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and
supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a
diverse group of clients. ACE Limited, the parent company of ACE Group,
is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ACE) and is a component
of the S&P 500 index. Additional information can be found at: www.acegroup.com.
