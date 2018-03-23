Combined Insurance Supports and Educates Consumers During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

GLENVIEW, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Combined Insurance, a leading provider of individual supplemental accident,

disability,

health,

and life

insurance products, and an ACE Group company, is proud to voice

support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer impacts

thousands of U.S. women and families every year, both medically and

financially. In addition to promoting recognition of breast cancer

awareness, a team of Combined Insurance employees continue to fundraise

for the 2015 ‘Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk in Chicago on October

24, and Combined Insurance currently ranks in the top five companies

leading the way in donations for this event.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the U.S.

will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. Additionally,

about 231,840 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in

women this year. The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are

gender and age.

“Breast cancer diagnosis, treatments, and post-treatment therapies can

be lengthy and costly. This is why we want to remind women that choosing

the right supplemental insurance plan can help cover out-of-pocket costs

and provide peace of mind when they need it most,” said Jan Martin, Vice

President, Product Innovation for Combined Insurance. “During a month

when breast cancer is top of mind for many women in our communities, we

also want to remind women to take the necessary steps to protect against

the disease and to assess their insurance protection needs.”

Combined Insurance recognizes that while cancer survival rates have

greatly improved in recent years, people should consider the need for

cancer insurance to provide additional coverage beyond existing major

medical insurance coverage.

“Many people find that they are not prepared when a life-threatening

sickness strikes. Incurring excessive out-of-pocket costs and medical

expenses can put significant financial strain on individuals and

families,” said Holly Waldhoff, Director, New Business Expansion for

Combined Insurance. “Over the years, I have seen the impact that a

supplemental insurance plan has on a family to help cover out-of-pocket

costs associated with major illness.”

Features and benefits to look for when considering purchasing a cancer

insurance policy include:

An insurance company with an established history, financial stability,

and a high rating by insurance industry rating organizations

and a high rating by insurance industry rating organizations A flexible plan that can be tailored to the needs of an individual or

family

family A plan with guaranteed renewability for the principal insured’s

lifetime

lifetime A plan that provides for benefit payments to be made directly to the

insured or insured’s designee

insured or insured’s designee No reduction in benefits, regardless of the insured’s age or number of

claims previously paid

Founded in 1922 by W. Clement Stone, Combined Insurance has had a

tradition of success in the insurance industry of over 90 years. In

addition to the company’s A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, it

has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best, one of the

world’s top insurance rating firms. The company has also been recognized

for six consecutive years as a leading provider of supplemental

insurance on Ward’s 50 Top Performing Health-Life Insurance Companies

list.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a leading provider of

individual supplemental accident, disability, health, and life insurance

products and an ACE Group company. With a field sales force and

corporate staff in excess of 5,000 people worldwide, Combined Insurance

meets the growing coverage needs of policyholders around the globe. For

more information, call 1-800-490-1322 or visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CombinedIns

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/CombinedInsuranceUnitedStates

About ACE

ACE Group is one of the world’s largest multiline property and casualty

insurers. With operations in 54 countries, ACE provides commercial and

personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and

supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a

diverse group of clients. ACE Limited, the parent company of ACE Group,

is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ACE) and is a component

of the S&P 500 index. Additional information can be found at: www.acegroup.com.

Contacts

Combined Insurance

Melanie Lundberg

847-953-8041

Melanie.lundberg@combined.com