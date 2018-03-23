CORRECTING and REPLACING PVH Corp. Signs Women’s Empowerment Principles Charter of UN Women and the Global Compact of United Nations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headline of release dated March 22, 2016 should read: PVH Corp. Signs

Women’s Empowerment Principles Charter of UN Women and the Global

Compact of United Nations (instead of PVH Corp. Signs Women’s

Empowerment Principles Charter of UN Women and the Global Pact of United

Nations).

The corrected release reads:

PVH CORP. SIGNS WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT PRINCIPLES CHARTER OF UN WOMEN

AND THE GLOBAL COMPACT OF UNITED NATIONS

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] announced today that it signed the Women’s

Empowerment Principles, a partnership initiative of UN Women and the UN

Global Compact comprising a set of seven steps that businesses can take

to promote gender equality in the workplace such as establishing

high-level corporate leadership for gender equality, fighting against

any form of discrimination, ensuring education, training and

professional development for women.

Businesses are encouraged to use the principles as a guide for actions

everyone can take to empower women to participate fully in economic life

across all sectors and throughout all levels of economic activity, from

the boardroom, to the workplace, and across the supply chain to the

communities in which we live and work.

Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PVH Corp.,

said, “It is very important to me that PVH leads our industry in

creating and maintaining a culture of inclusion where every individual

is valued. I am committed to making sure that all associates, regardless

of gender, ethnicity, or background, have the opportunity to realize

their full potential at PVH and more importantly, embracing inclusion

and diversity is integral to our success as an organization.”

Mr. Chirico continued, “Gender equality and women’s empowerment are

important issues. We are determined to strengthen activities and

programs to promote gender equality for the betterment of PVH and the

experiences and opportunities of our associates.”

PVH already has a variety of business-related activities and programs

that it has committed to as part of its commitment to promote gender

equality and education for women and girls worldwide. Some recent

examples include: (i) Addition of Inclusion and Diversity courses as

part of its PVH University; (ii) Launched a Business Resource Group for

women, Women’s Leadership Council; and (iii) PVH’s $5 million multi-year

commitment to Save the Children to its early education programs as well

as our involvement in supporting our factory communities with

educational based programming and counseling support for women and

children in a safe environment.

About PVH Corp.

With a heritage going back over 130 years, PVH Corp. has excelled at

growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one

of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 30,000

associates operating in over 40 countries with over $8 billion in 2014

revenues. We own the iconic Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen,

IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s and Olga brands and market a

variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally

known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in

perpetuity from Speedo International, Ltd.

About the Women’s Empowerment Principles

The Women’s Empowerment Principles are a set of Principles for business

offering guidance on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace

and community. They are the result of collaboration between the United

Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN

Women) and the United Nations Global Compact (www.weprinciples.org).

Subtitled Equality Means Business, the Principles emphasize the business

case for corporate action to promote gender equality and women’s

empowerment and are informed by real-life business practices and input

gathered from across the globe. To date, more than 1,100 business

leaders from around the globe have signaled their support for the

overall goal of advancing and empowering women and, more specifically,

the guidance offered by the seven Principles by signing a CEO Statement

of Support for the WEPs.

Contacts

PVH Corp.

Dana Perlman, 212-381-3502

Treasurer,

Senior Vice President – Business Development & Investor Relations

investorrelations@pvh.com