CORRECTING and REPLACING PVH Corp. Signs Women’s Empowerment Principles Charter of UN Women and the Global Compact of United Nations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headline of release dated March 22, 2016 should read: PVH Corp. Signs
Women’s Empowerment Principles Charter of UN Women and the Global
Compact of United Nations (instead of PVH Corp. Signs Women’s
Empowerment Principles Charter of UN Women and the Global Pact of United
Nations).
The corrected release reads:
PVH CORP. SIGNS WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT PRINCIPLES CHARTER OF UN WOMEN
AND THE GLOBAL COMPACT OF UNITED NATIONS
PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] announced today that it signed the Women’s
Empowerment Principles, a partnership initiative of UN Women and the UN
Global Compact comprising a set of seven steps that businesses can take
to promote gender equality in the workplace such as establishing
high-level corporate leadership for gender equality, fighting against
any form of discrimination, ensuring education, training and
professional development for women.
Businesses are encouraged to use the principles as a guide for actions
everyone can take to empower women to participate fully in economic life
across all sectors and throughout all levels of economic activity, from
the boardroom, to the workplace, and across the supply chain to the
communities in which we live and work.
Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PVH Corp.,
said, “It is very important to me that PVH leads our industry in
creating and maintaining a culture of inclusion where every individual
is valued. I am committed to making sure that all associates, regardless
of gender, ethnicity, or background, have the opportunity to realize
their full potential at PVH and more importantly, embracing inclusion
and diversity is integral to our success as an organization.”
Mr. Chirico continued, “Gender equality and women’s empowerment are
important issues. We are determined to strengthen activities and
programs to promote gender equality for the betterment of PVH and the
experiences and opportunities of our associates.”
PVH already has a variety of business-related activities and programs
that it has committed to as part of its commitment to promote gender
equality and education for women and girls worldwide. Some recent
examples include: (i) Addition of Inclusion and Diversity courses as
part of its PVH University; (ii) Launched a Business Resource Group for
women, Women’s Leadership Council; and (iii) PVH’s $5 million multi-year
commitment to Save the Children to its early education programs as well
as our involvement in supporting our factory communities with
educational based programming and counseling support for women and
children in a safe environment.
About PVH Corp.
With a heritage going back over 130 years, PVH Corp. has excelled at
growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one
of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 30,000
associates operating in over 40 countries with over $8 billion in 2014
revenues. We own the iconic Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen,
IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s and Olga brands and market a
variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally
known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in
perpetuity from Speedo International, Ltd.
About the Women’s Empowerment Principles
The Women’s Empowerment Principles are a set of Principles for business
offering guidance on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace
and community. They are the result of collaboration between the United
Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN
Women) and the United Nations Global Compact (www.weprinciples.org).
Subtitled Equality Means Business, the Principles emphasize the business
case for corporate action to promote gender equality and women’s
empowerment and are informed by real-life business practices and input
gathered from across the globe. To date, more than 1,100 business
leaders from around the globe have signaled their support for the
overall goal of advancing and empowering women and, more specifically,
the guidance offered by the seven Principles by signing a CEO Statement
of Support for the WEPs.
Contacts
PVH Corp.
Dana Perlman, 212-381-3502
Treasurer,
Senior Vice President – Business Development & Investor Relations
investorrelations@pvh.com