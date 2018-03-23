CORRECTING and REPLACING SheKnows Media Launches New Strategic Community-Building Initiative on Eve of #BlogHerFood15 Conference in Chicago, Nov. 6-7

BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page is Promoted to Chief Community

Officer Role to Lead the Effort

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In headline and fourth paragraph, second sentence of release, the

conference dates should read: Nov. 6-7 (instead of Nov. 3-4).

The corrected release reads:

SHEKNOWS MEDIA LAUNCHES NEW STRATEGIC COMMUNITY-BUILDING INITIATIVE

ON EVE OF #BLOGHERFOOD15 CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO, NOV. 6-7

BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page is Promoted to Chief Community

Officer Role to Lead the Effort

SheKnows

Media, a leading women’s media company with over 84 million

unique visitors a month1 and 246 million social media fans

and followers2, today announced that it has launched a

strategic community-building initiative to bring key corporate tent

poles, including Hatch, #Femvertising and The

Pitch, to its vast and growing community of content creators, online

influencers and entrepreneurial strivers.

To lead the effort, BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page is being

promoted to Chief Community Officer. She will focus on corporate social

media strategy, a growing event schedule and a research and insights

department, as well as leading the BlogHer conference series, the

world’s largest for women in social media.

Camahort Page’s transition into the Chief Community Officer role is

effective immediately. She will report to Samantha Skey,

SheKnows Media’s Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer and she will

also join the company’s Executive Committee, which reports to SheKnows

Media Chief Executive Officer Philippe Guelton.

“As we shift the scope of Chief Community Officer to focus on ways we

can further engage our vast and loyal audience, Elisa’s dedication to

advocacy on behalf of our community members makes her the perfect fit

for the role,” said Philippe Guelton, Chief Executive Officer,

SheKnows Media. “I am also excited to announce this promotion on the

eve of the #BlogHerFood15

conference in Chicago, taking place Nov. 6-7, which promises again to be

extremely successful thanks to Elisa’s leadership.”

Elisa Camahort Page, Chief Community Officer, SheKnows Media,

said, “My goal in this role is to evangelize our diverse community of

creators and influencers. By focusing our team on a strategic approach

to social, events, research and partnerships, I will bring the inspiring

work we do – from Hatch, our digital storytelling and media literacy

program for kids; to Femvertising, our rallying cry to encourage brands

to do the right thing by women and girls through pro-female advertising

– even closer to our community.”

“Over the last year, SheKnows Media has grown an unprecedented 50

percent and is unmatched when it comes to reaching women3,”

said SheKnows Media’s Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Samantha

Skey. “Today, we are focused on adding top talent to our ranks and

refining roles within the business to ensure we continue on this

trajectory. Elisa brings the leadership and expertise we need to

evangelize and activate our user community, which is core to our mission

of women inspiring women.”

The SheKnows Chief Community Officer position was pioneered by Lisa

Stone, BlogHer Co-founder and CEO, who spearheaded SheKnows Media’s

acquisition of the leading platform for women in November 2014 and

subsequent integration activities. Stone will assume the role of BlogHer

Emeritus through December 2015, serving SheKnows Media as an advisor.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said Lisa Stone, BlogHer Emeritus

and Co-Founder, who posted about the experience on BlogHer.com.

“After more than a decade of creating and building the BlogHer brand and

community, and leading efforts to integrate our business with SheKnows

Media, I am looking forward to supporting the leadership of Philippe,

Elisa, Samantha and the rest of the team. I can’t wait to watch SheKnows

Media continue to lead the women’s digital media space.”

“Lisa Stone has been an invaluable executive for the business over the

past year, and we are immensely grateful for her contribution in

bringing BlogHer and SheKnows Media seamlessly together,” Guelton added.

“We look forward to working with her as an advisor through this

transition.”

For more information about SheKnows Media, visit corporate.sheknows.com.

1 comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles Category

Ranking Report, August 2015, U.S.

2 Momentum Platform,

total reach across Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Google+, Instagram,

YouTube, including duplication, September 2015

3

comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles Category Ranking Report

– Target Audience = All Females, August 2015, U.S.

About SheKnows Media

SheKnows

Media is a leading women’s media company with over 84 million unique

visitors per month (comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles

Category Ranking Report, August 2015, U.S.) and 246 million social media

fans and followers. With it’s leading-edge community, content and

analytics platform Momentum, the company offers over 20 thousand

influencers the chance to pursue their passions, be mentored, work with

top brands, and tap into a huge audience that wants to discover their

expertise. SheKnows Media also operates a family of leading media

properties that include SheKnows.com,

BlogHer.com, Stylecaster.com and DailyMakeover.com.

With a mission of women inspiring women, SheKnows Media is

revolutionizing the publishing industry by forging a new kind of model

that seamlessly integrates users, editors and content creators onto a

single platform designed to empower all women to discover, share and

create. Whether it’s parenting or pop culture, fashion or food, DIY or

décor, our award-winning editorial team, Experts, bloggers and social

media influencers produce authentic and on-trend content every day. We

dig deep to learn what makes our audience tick, revealing unexpected

insights on women and digital media. Our robust, end-to-end suite of

premium branded content and influencer marketing solutions generate more

than 2 billion ad impressions per month (sources: DFP and OAS), allowing

brands to distribute authentic content and integrated advertising at

scale.

SheKnows Media is based in New York and Scottsdale, Ariz., with offices

in Los Angeles, Chicago and Redwood City, Calif. We also operate

internationally in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

