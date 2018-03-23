CORRECTING and REPLACING SheKnows Media Launches New Strategic Community-Building Initiative on Eve of #BlogHerFood15 Conference in Chicago, Nov. 6-7

BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page is Promoted to Chief Community
Officer Role to Lead the Effort
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In headline and fourth paragraph, second sentence of release, the
conference dates should read: Nov. 6-7 (instead of Nov. 3-4).
The corrected release reads:
SHEKNOWS MEDIA LAUNCHES NEW STRATEGIC COMMUNITY-BUILDING INITIATIVE
ON EVE OF #BLOGHERFOOD15 CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO, NOV. 6-7
BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page is Promoted to Chief Community
Officer Role to Lead the Effort
SheKnows
Media, a leading women’s media company with over 84 million
unique visitors a month1 and 246 million social media fans
and followers2, today announced that it has launched a
strategic community-building initiative to bring key corporate tent
poles, including Hatch, #Femvertising and The
Pitch, to its vast and growing community of content creators, online
influencers and entrepreneurial strivers.
To lead the effort, BlogHer Co-Founder Elisa Camahort Page is being
promoted to Chief Community Officer. She will focus on corporate social
media strategy, a growing event schedule and a research and insights
department, as well as leading the BlogHer conference series, the
world’s largest for women in social media.
Camahort Page’s transition into the Chief Community Officer role is
effective immediately. She will report to Samantha Skey,
SheKnows Media’s Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer and she will
also join the company’s Executive Committee, which reports to SheKnows
Media Chief Executive Officer Philippe Guelton.
“As we shift the scope of Chief Community Officer to focus on ways we
can further engage our vast and loyal audience, Elisa’s dedication to
advocacy on behalf of our community members makes her the perfect fit
for the role,” said Philippe Guelton, Chief Executive Officer,
SheKnows Media. “I am also excited to announce this promotion on the
eve of the #BlogHerFood15
conference in Chicago, taking place Nov. 6-7, which promises again to be
extremely successful thanks to Elisa’s leadership.”
Elisa Camahort Page, Chief Community Officer, SheKnows Media,
said, “My goal in this role is to evangelize our diverse community of
creators and influencers. By focusing our team on a strategic approach
to social, events, research and partnerships, I will bring the inspiring
work we do – from Hatch, our digital storytelling and media literacy
program for kids; to Femvertising, our rallying cry to encourage brands
to do the right thing by women and girls through pro-female advertising
– even closer to our community.”
“Over the last year, SheKnows Media has grown an unprecedented 50
percent and is unmatched when it comes to reaching women3,”
said SheKnows Media’s Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Samantha
Skey. “Today, we are focused on adding top talent to our ranks and
refining roles within the business to ensure we continue on this
trajectory. Elisa brings the leadership and expertise we need to
evangelize and activate our user community, which is core to our mission
of women inspiring women.”
The SheKnows Chief Community Officer position was pioneered by Lisa
Stone, BlogHer Co-founder and CEO, who spearheaded SheKnows Media’s
acquisition of the leading platform for women in November 2014 and
subsequent integration activities. Stone will assume the role of BlogHer
Emeritus through December 2015, serving SheKnows Media as an advisor.
“I’m so proud of this team,” said Lisa Stone, BlogHer Emeritus
and Co-Founder, who posted about the experience on BlogHer.com.
“After more than a decade of creating and building the BlogHer brand and
community, and leading efforts to integrate our business with SheKnows
Media, I am looking forward to supporting the leadership of Philippe,
Elisa, Samantha and the rest of the team. I can’t wait to watch SheKnows
Media continue to lead the women’s digital media space.”
“Lisa Stone has been an invaluable executive for the business over the
past year, and we are immensely grateful for her contribution in
bringing BlogHer and SheKnows Media seamlessly together,” Guelton added.
“We look forward to working with her as an advisor through this
transition.”
For more information about SheKnows Media, visit corporate.sheknows.com.
1 comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles Category
Ranking Report, August 2015, U.S.
2 Momentum Platform,
total reach across Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Google+, Instagram,
YouTube, including duplication, September 2015
3
comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles Category Ranking Report
– Target Audience = All Females, August 2015, U.S.
About SheKnows Media
SheKnows
Media is a leading women’s media company with over 84 million unique
visitors per month (comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles
Category Ranking Report, August 2015, U.S.) and 246 million social media
fans and followers. With it’s leading-edge community, content and
analytics platform Momentum, the company offers over 20 thousand
influencers the chance to pursue their passions, be mentored, work with
top brands, and tap into a huge audience that wants to discover their
expertise. SheKnows Media also operates a family of leading media
properties that include SheKnows.com,
BlogHer.com, Stylecaster.com and DailyMakeover.com.
With a mission of women inspiring women, SheKnows Media is
revolutionizing the publishing industry by forging a new kind of model
that seamlessly integrates users, editors and content creators onto a
single platform designed to empower all women to discover, share and
create. Whether it’s parenting or pop culture, fashion or food, DIY or
décor, our award-winning editorial team, Experts, bloggers and social
media influencers produce authentic and on-trend content every day. We
dig deep to learn what makes our audience tick, revealing unexpected
insights on women and digital media. Our robust, end-to-end suite of
premium branded content and influencer marketing solutions generate more
than 2 billion ad impressions per month (sources: DFP and OAS), allowing
brands to distribute authentic content and integrated advertising at
scale.
SheKnows Media is based in New York and Scottsdale, Ariz., with offices
in Los Angeles, Chicago and Redwood City, Calif. We also operate
internationally in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.
